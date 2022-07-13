  1. Home
Meghan Markle’s Favourite Leggings Are Just £20 In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Sophie Turner's also a fan.

Meghan Markle Under Armour leggings
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Meghan Markle's Montecito wardrobe features Valentino, Khaite, Celine and The Row, but that doesn't mean she isn't partial to a high street hit. Back in 2017, Markle was photographed on her way to an exercise class wearing a pair of leggings from Under Armour. Styling her stretchy capris with sunglasses and a navy scarf, it was a timely lesson in how to make loungewear look luxe. The even better news if you're looking to revamp your off-duty wardrobe is that said leggings are now available for just over £20 as part of Amazon Prime Day.

The Under Armour shop has plenty of basics that will go the distance - high-support sports bras, breathable running shorts, long-sleeve T-shirts, and workout tanks - but its these leggings, miraculously still available in all sizes and six different colours, which are sure to sell like hotcakes. Style yours with the matching sports bra for a sleek (and heatwave-friendly) running 'fit - or channel a post-yoga Markle, pairing yours with a crop top, high-tech trainers (Salomon has a great selection in Amazon Prime Day) and a leather biker jacket.

