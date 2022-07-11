  1. Home
Kate Middleton’s High Street Straw Hat Is Just What You Need For The Heatwave

They're not just for holidays.

by Elizabeth Bennett |
Kate Middleton's Wimbledon wardrobe couldn't have been more on-point for the last matches of this year's tournament. And as well as making a case for the summer dress - bright yellow on Saturday, navy polka dots on Sunday - she also relied on a key accessory that every holiday suitcase should contain: a straw hat.

Not only is the straw hat a solid style choice, it holds its own in the practical stakes too. Thanks to the wide brim you're guaranteed to keep your face shaded and cool, which means your skin is protected from the sun - and you’ll save yourself from a serious case of heatstroke.

While the straw hat is a reliable headwear choice for beach days, boat trips or rosé by the pool, its shelf life extends far beyond the holiday wardrobe. Take your cue from Middleton, who opted for a wide-brimmed and beribboned style from LK Bennett (sadly now sold out), and wear yours on the weekend to brunch or the park.

And if you don't already have a straw hat hanging on the back of your bedroom door, you'll be pleased to hear that this summer the shops are bursting with styles that are definitely worthy of the 'gram. From classic wide brims to more unusual patterned or frayed styles – click through to see our favourites.

SHOP: The Best Straw Hats

