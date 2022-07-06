Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Beauty Deals To Snap Up Now

Amazon Prime Day is back with a bang and this year you can access the incredible deals for two days instead of the usual one. Expect to find impressive savings across everything from laptops to TVs and several beauty gadgets in-between. And if it’s the latter you’re interested in, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve scoured high and low to bring you the best beauty Prime deals on offer including an SPF from one of Blake Lively's favourite skincare brands and the body oil loved by the Kardashians...

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year Amazon Prime Day will be taking place across two days, starting at midnight Tuesday 12th and finishing at midnight Wednesday 13th July. Gear up to grab a beauty bargain!

If you’re new to Prime Day, make sure you’re signed up for the free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime as you need to be a member to access this year’s Prime Day deals. But once you’re a member, you’ll benefit from free next-day delivery on millions of items.

What beauty deals can you buy on Amazon Prime Day?

You’ll find everything from skincare serums and cleansers to hair tools and cult fragrances. Several hi-tech beauty gadgets are often among the deals like last year's Prime Day which included serious savings on the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device. To discover what to expect from Amazon Prime Day 2022 keep scrolling...

Shop: The Very Best Beauty Deals In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Gallery Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals 2022 1 of 11 Created over 70 years ago, this balmy cream has gained star status. Treating burns, irritation, dryness and free radical damage - this balmy wonder is a must-have for the summer months. 2 of 11 Every nights sleep is made better with this calming blend of lavender, chamomile and vetivert. Mist over your bed linen and fall into a deep slumber. 3 of 11 With hundreds of 5-star reviews, this at-home hair removal device uses advance IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology to prevent hair re-growth for up to 6 months. 4 of 11 This hard-working hot tool not only straightens hair, it dries it too, cutting out even more time from your morning routine. Simply towel dry your hair and squeeze out any excess water before running this brush from root to tip to dry, straighten and detangle. 5 of 11 Oh these are SO good. Filled with skin-smoothing retinol and moisture-boosting ceramides, these dinky pink pods deliver just the right dosage of high quality skincare ingredients while protecting skin from the dryness that's often associated with retinol. 6 of 11 If you're in dire need of a new hair dryer then now is the time to invest. With so many huge savings, we're particularly fond of this sleek Babyliss Hair Dryer. 7 of 11 A cult classic for good reason, this ultra-lightweight gel-cream intensely hydrates with Mediterranean seaweed while algae tightens and smooths. 8 of 11 Another hair removal device, this epilator can be used both wet and dry and removes really short hairs for a silky smooth finish. 9 of 11 Loved by the Kardashians (Kim and Khloe in particular), Priyanka Chopra and Natalie Portman - Bio-Oil is a multi-tasking must-have that treats scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone and dehydrated skin. 10 of 11 After a new signature scent? Give this floral, fruity blend a whirl. Fresh rose and white woods soon dry down to a warming amber and musk base. 11 of 11 CeraVe is loved by many an A-Lister - including Blake Lively - whose skin always looks radiant - and this moisturiser with SPF hydrates, protects and soothes skin. Fragrance-free, it's great for those of us with sensitive skin.

Shop: The Best Perfumes In The Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale