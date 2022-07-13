Quick! These Fans Are In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

The heatwave is here and we're sweating, a lot. The temperature in the UK has hit a serious high this week and we need a way to beat the heat. So, here are the best fans included in the Amazon Prime Day sale for you to get your hands on ASAP. Yup, these gadgets can turn your home from a burning inferno to a breezy haven.

What features should you look out for when buying a fan?

Size - Evidently, choosing the right size fan will make all the difference when it comes to the aesthetic of your room. Nothing will ruin the décor quite like a clunky plastic fan taking all the attention. It is good to consider how much space you have and which room will it be in when purchasing a fan. A tower fan is a good subtle option for a small space as it will cool the whole area, but a desk fan could be all you need if you don't want to spend much money and need something to keep you cool when sitting down.

Speed settings - If you're happy with one or two-speed settings and are not looking for anything too high-tech, a desk fan or pedestal fan is a great pick. Perfect for your home office or bedroom. Many fans will have more than three-speed settings so that you can find the ideal temperature.

Timer - Nothing is worse than trying to fall asleep in the sweltering heat. If you want to sleep with a fan switched on. You can set a timer function for one, two, four, eight or even 12 hours before it shuts off automatically. So no energy is lost, and you can sleep without distraction.

Noise - The whirring of a fan when trying to sleep or when holding a meeting on a Teams call is not ideal. That's why we think one of the most essential features that is overlooked is if the appliance is noisy. Most reviewers will say straight up if the fan is loud, so this is important to check out if you are a light sleeper.

So with that in mind let's take a look at the best cooling fans that will make your summer a breeze.