The Best Jumper Dresses To Wear All Winter Long

The snuggliest of all the dresses.

by Julia Harvey |
Hush, Kenley Wool Blend Jumper Dress
Uniqlo C, Boat Neck Long Sleeve Knitted Dress
H&amp;M, Rib-Knit Jumper Dress
M&amp;S, Ribbed Roll Neck Mini Jumper Dress
ARKET, Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper Dress
COS, Melange Ribbed Midi Jumper Dress
H&amp;M, Turtleneck Knitted Jumper Dress
Jigsaw, Merino Wool Red Slouchy Jumper Dress
John Lewis ANYDAY, Plain Fine Knit Roll Neck Jumper Dress
Joseph, Soft Wool Dress
Zara, Long Striped Knitted Dress
Massimo Dutti, Shirt Knit High-Neck Dress
Monki, Oversized Grey Knit Dress
Next, Cable V-Neck Jumper Dress
Primark, The Edit Crew Neck Knit Midi Dress
Tory Burch, Tasseled Knitted Midi Dress
Whistles, Funnel Neck Knitted Dress
&amp; Other Stories, Flared Rib Midi Dress
River Island, Beige High Neck Jumper Maxi Dress
RAEY, Cashmere-Blend Roll Neck Jumper Dress

As the autumnal chills roll in, we're on the hunt for the perfect winter outfit. Something that looks great but will keep you as warm as possible. Enter, the jumper dress - which, let's face it, is basically a blanket you can wear outside, a pretty important design feature in our eyes.

How to style a knitted jumper dress?

Well, there are plenty of ways to wear a jumper dress. For that in-between cold and mild weather, wear a short knitted dress with bare legs and boots or try a maxi length dress with ballet flats. And, just because these are classed as dresses, doesn't mean you can't wear over your favourite jeans, tailored trousers or skirts - a knitted dress is perfect for layering.

What do you wear with a short jumper dress?

To avoid looking like you've forgotten your trousers, look jumper dresses that hit mid-thigh. There are plenty of short knitted dresses out there, for ultimate cosiness look for oversized roll neck styles that look great with long low heel knee high boots, or even over trousers. For something a little different, try layering your short jumper dress over a silky slip dress or vintage long nightie for an easy outfit that

What do you wear with a long jumper dress?

For an easy outfit solution, opt for a long jumper dress in an oversized fit and wear with long, knee-high boots - instantly smartening up a comfy, cosy knitted dress whilst avoiding that awkward bit of space between the top of a boot and the bottom of your dress. If it's chilly outside wear a longline trench coat or wool coat, ideally something that is the same length as your dress. If you prefer something a little more fitted, look for longline styles that come with a belt - or - simply add your own. There are also a few brands who do their maxi dresses in a shorter length, so if you're petite - try Joseph's navy soft wool dress or Next's knitted dress range available in different lengths.

So if you're looking for something simple, bright and bold or cosy, shop the best jumper dresses around...

1. Hush, Kenley Wool Blend Jumper Dress

Price: £199

www.hush-uk.com

2. Uniqlo C, Boat Neck Long Sleeve Knitted Dress

Price: £49.90

www.uniqlo.com

3. H&amp;M, Rib-Knit Jumper Dress

Price: £32.99

www2.hm.com

4. M&amp;S, Ribbed Roll Neck Mini Jumper Dress

Price: £39.50

www.marksandspencer.com

5. ARKET, Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper Dress

Price: £225

www.arket.com

6. COS, Melange Ribbed Midi Jumper Dress

Price: £110

www.cos.com

7. H&amp;M, Turtleneck Knitted Jumper Dress

Price: £27.99

www2.hm.com

8. Jigsaw, Merino Wool Red Slouchy Jumper Dress

Price: £190

www.jigsaw-online.com

9. John Lewis ANYDAY, Plain Fine Knit Roll Neck Jumper Dress

Price: £42

www.johnlewis.com

10. Joseph, Soft Wool Dress

Price: £545

www.joseph-fashion.com

11. Zara, Long Striped Knitted Dress

Price: £35.99

www.zara.com

12. Massimo Dutti, Shirt Knit High-Neck Dress

Price: £99.95

www.massimodutti.com

13. Monki, Oversized Grey Knit Dress

Price: £39.99

www.monki.com

14. Next, Cable V-Neck Jumper Dress

Price: £38

www.next.co.uk

15. Primark, The Edit Crew Neck Knit Midi Dress

Price: £28

www.primark.com

16. Tory Burch, Tasseled Knitted Midi Dress

Price: £328 (was £595)

www.theoutnet.com

17. Whistles, Funnel Neck Knitted Dress

Price: £139

www.whistles.com

18. &amp; Other Stories, Flared Rib Midi Dress

Price: £110

www.stories.com

19. River Island, Beige High Neck Jumper Maxi Dress

Price: £50

www.riverisland.com

20. RAEY, Cashmere-Blend Roll Neck Jumper Dress

www.matchesfashion.com

