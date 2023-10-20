The Best Jumper Dresses To Wear All Winter Long

As the autumnal chills roll in, we're on the hunt for the perfect winter outfit. Something that looks great but will keep you as warm as possible. Enter, the jumper dress - which, let's face it, is basically a blanket you can wear outside, a pretty important design feature in our eyes.

Emily Ratajkowski ©Getty

How to style a knitted jumper dress?

Well, there are plenty of ways to wear a jumper dress. For that in-between cold and mild weather, wear a short knitted dress with bare legs and boots or try a maxi length dress with ballet flats. And, just because these are classed as dresses, doesn't mean you can't wear over your favourite jeans, tailored trousers or skirts - a knitted dress is perfect for layering.

What do you wear with a short jumper dress?

To avoid looking like you've forgotten your trousers, look jumper dresses that hit mid-thigh. There are plenty of short knitted dresses out there, for ultimate cosiness look for oversized roll neck styles that look great with long low heel knee high boots, or even over trousers. For something a little different, try layering your short jumper dress over a silky slip dress or vintage long nightie for an easy outfit that

What do you wear with a long jumper dress?

For an easy outfit solution, opt for a long jumper dress in an oversized fit and wear with long, knee-high boots - instantly smartening up a comfy, cosy knitted dress whilst avoiding that awkward bit of space between the top of a boot and the bottom of your dress. If it's chilly outside wear a longline trench coat or wool coat, ideally something that is the same length as your dress. If you prefer something a little more fitted, look for longline styles that come with a belt - or - simply add your own. There are also a few brands who do their maxi dresses in a shorter length, so if you're petite - try Joseph's navy soft wool dress or Next's knitted dress range available in different lengths.

So if you're looking for something simple, bright and bold or cosy, shop the best jumper dresses around...