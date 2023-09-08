  1. Home|
The Grazia Guide To The Best Wool Coats To Shop Now

Time to get cosy.

by Renee Washington |
Posted
1
COS, Oversized Double-breasted Wool Coat
2
Ted Baker Marlei Longline Peacoat
3
Theory Sculpted Coat in Recycled Wool Melton
4
Jigsaw Double Faced Crombie Coat
5
Toast Houndstooth Wool Raglan Coat
6
&amp; Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
7
Boden Wool-blend Pea Coat
8
Gant Wool Blend Tailored Coat
9
Soeur Olympe Cropped Wool Jacket, Brown
10
Uniqlo Wool Blend Oversized Long Coat
11
Reiss Wool-blend Mid Length Coat

As the winter months draw near it's time to embrace one of fashion's cosiest companions – the wool coat. This is the season where we layer up, and fling our light tees to the side and turn to headfirst into the luxurious warmth that only a well-crafted wool coat can provide. So if you're on the hunt for the perfect winter wool coat you don't need to fret as we've scoured the internet for the best wool coats From black coats to cream, high street to high end, and everything in between, we have curated an edit to suit just about everyone. You are most welcome.

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

So, if you're ready to wrap yourself in sophistication while keeping frostbite at bay, scroll to see our curated edit of the best wool coats the internet has to offer.

1. COS, Oversized Double-breasted Wool Coat

Price: £250

www.cos.com

Description

A mole brown hue, fuzzy texture, and oversized this just screams Autumn.

2. Ted Baker Marlei Longline Peacoat

Price: £225

www.tedbaker.com

Description

This luxurious wool and cashmere coat will have you excited for the colder months ahead.

3. Theory Sculpted Coat in Recycled Wool Melton

Price: £300

uk.theory.com

Description

A black wool coat is essential to have in your winter armoury, this tailored on from Theory will

4. Jigsaw Double Faced Crombie Coat

Price: £229

www.jigsaw-online.com

Description

Winter doesn't have to mean bidding goodbye to colour and this coat says it all.

5. Toast Houndstooth Wool Raglan Coat

Price: £575

www.toa.st

Description

Now, this is a men's jacket but we had to include it in the round up. Collared and complete with

6. &amp; Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

Price: £225

www.stories.com

Description

Wrap up warm this winter with this belted brown coat made from recycled wool.

7. Boden Wool-blend Pea Coat

Price: £190

www.boden.co.uk

Description

A Boden bestseller, pair this copped piece with some tailored trouser or jeans.

8. Gant Wool Blend Tailored Coat

Price: £365

www.gant.co.uk

Description

Every wardrobe needs a classic fit, tailored coat and we love this Gant one. Its certainly a

9. Soeur Olympe Cropped Wool Jacket, Brown

Price: £315

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Play with proportions and go for a cropped fit. This is sophisticated yet casual by it sitting

10. Uniqlo Wool Blend Oversized Long Coat

Price: £109.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

Uniqlo offers that same luxury feel and appearance without the crazy price tag. This coat also

11. Reiss Wool-blend Mid Length Coat

Price: £328

www.reiss.com

Description

This jacket is crafted from a rich Italian wool blend and as trends come and go, this will

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us