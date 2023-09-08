The Grazia Guide To The Best Wool Coats To Shop Now

As the winter months draw near it's time to embrace one of fashion's cosiest companions – the wool coat. This is the season where we layer up, and fling our light tees to the side and turn to headfirst into the luxurious warmth that only a well-crafted wool coat can provide. So if you're on the hunt for the perfect winter wool coat you don't need to fret as we've scoured the internet for the best wool coats From black coats to cream, high street to high end, and everything in between, we have curated an edit to suit just about everyone. You are most welcome.