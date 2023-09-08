The Grazia Guide To The Best Wool Coats To Shop Now

As the winter months draw near it's time to embrace one of fashion's cosiest companions – the wool coat. This is the season where we layer up, and fling our light tees to the side and turn to headfirst into the luxurious warmth that only a well-crafted wool coat can provide. So if you're on the hunt for the perfect winter wool coat you don't need to fret as we've scoured the internet for the best wool coats From black coats to cream, high street to high end, and everything in between, we have curated an edit to suit just about everyone. You are most welcome.
So, if you're ready to wrap yourself in sophistication while keeping frostbite at bay, scroll to see our curated edit of the best wool coats the internet has to offer.
Description
A mole brown hue, fuzzy texture, and oversized this just screams Autumn.
Description
This luxurious wool and cashmere coat will have you excited for the colder months ahead.
Description
A black wool coat is essential to have in your winter armoury, this tailored on from Theory will
Description
Winter doesn't have to mean bidding goodbye to colour and this coat says it all.
Description
Now, this is a men's jacket but we had to include it in the round up. Collared and complete with
Description
Wrap up warm this winter with this belted brown coat made from recycled wool.
Description
A Boden bestseller, pair this copped piece with some tailored trouser or jeans.
Description
Every wardrobe needs a classic fit, tailored coat and we love this Gant one. Its certainly a
Description
Play with proportions and go for a cropped fit. This is sophisticated yet casual by it sitting
Description
Uniqlo offers that same luxury feel and appearance without the crazy price tag. This coat also
Description
This jacket is crafted from a rich Italian wool blend and as trends come and go, this will