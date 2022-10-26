Autumn Midi Dresses That Are So Good, You’ll Want To Wear Them Every Day

There comes a week usually around this time of year when you start to interrogate everything in your wardrobe with the million-dollar question: is this weather-appropriate? Except, with temperatures still hovering well above 10 degrees, it might be premature to go full woolly mammoth. Instead, now is the moment to get as much wear as possible out of your dresses, specifically your autumn dresses. These are the styles with sleeves and midi hemlines that can easily be optimised for autumn with the addition of a polo neck, a transitional coat or a pair of knee-high boots. Keep reading for the four key styles - some of which will already be in your wardrobe - and notes on how to wear them from now until winter.
The Silky Dress
If you’re heading out-out but it’s cold-cold, the silky dress, with its long sleeves and swooshing hemline, is your best bet with a blazer. Wear with flat pointed pumps now and slouchy knee-highs later.
SHOP: The Best Silky Dresses
Not only is it in the colour of the year (anything pink gets a firm yes), it's also one of those multi-functional dresses. If you add heels, it'll work for evening, if you add chunky boots and a teddy coat, it'll become a day dress.
The universally flattering wrap dress will never let you down, and neither will the black dress, so combine the two together and you get the perfect midi. You can also get this one in sizes L-4XL.
Made from recycled materials, this dress has a bit of stretch to it so it makes it slightly less clingy than some satin styles. This would look effortless with an oversized blazer and loafers for work.
The Sweater Dress
The knitted dress is a seasonal power player now that it’s nearly November. For peak cosy points, double your dose of wool by wearing a chunky cardigan around your shoulders.
SHOP: The Best Knitted Dresses
We've already told you about the Jigsaw x Collagerie collaboration, and this knit dress from the edit will brighten up any day of the week.
Love, love, love this glossy green knit dress from & Other Stories. You could even wear it for evening with a pair of sparkly heels.
Perfect on its own with chunky Chelsea boots or equally great over a fine roll neck top with knee-high boots, this go-with-everything navy knit is the easy way to take on the trend.
The Winter Floral Dress
There's nothing to say you can't wear floral dresses way beyond the summer months. To make them autumn-appropriate, though, pair with thick tread boots and add a cropped puffer or shearling jacket when the temperature drops below 10.
SHOP: The Best Winter Floral Dresses
A floaty floral midi will be the item you always choose to wear on those 'I have nothing to wear' days. You could always add a sweater vest over this one when it gets chillier, too.
A print so good, Baum decided to make several dress styles out of it. We love this smock midi that you can also belt at the waist to cinch it in.
Wear on its own with a leather biker or add a chunky knit over the top to style as a skirt.
The High-Neck Dress
A high-necked dress, either form-fitting or floaty, will elongate your body and keep drafts at bay. Pair with a longline tailored overcoat or trench to up the chic-factor.
SHOP: The Best High-Neck Dresses
This bold, graphic print dress gives a retro twist to the midi. We're imagining it with glossy knee-high boots and a leather trench coat.
Okay okay, so this isn't a dress you'll wear everyday, but it is incredible so we had to include it. And we can imagine you'll wear it on repeat for anything from winter weddings to basically any upcoming party.
Batsheva is most-known for its prairie silhouettes, but this more structured denim style still has the brand's signature aesthetic. You can keep it buttoned up to wear as a high neck or wear undone with a mesh top underneath.
