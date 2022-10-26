Autumn Midi Dresses That Are So Good, You’ll Want To Wear Them Every Day

There comes a week usually around this time of year when you start to interrogate everything in your wardrobe with the million-dollar question: is this weather-appropriate? Except, with temperatures still hovering well above 10 degrees, it might be premature to go full woolly mammoth. Instead, now is the moment to get as much wear as possible out of your dresses, specifically your autumn dresses. These are the styles with sleeves and midi hemlines that can easily be optimised for autumn with the addition of a polo neck, a transitional coat or a pair of knee-high boots. Keep reading for the four key styles - some of which will already be in your wardrobe - and notes on how to wear them from now until winter.