We’ve Found The Best Under Slips For Dresses That Provide Extra Coverage And Won’t Ride Up

If you're looking for extra coverage to wear under a sheer dress, you've come to the right place.

best under slip dresses for women
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

Perhaps you bought a sheer dress intentionally or maybe you only realised that something was see-through the first time you wore it (we've all been there). Whatever your situation, an under slip remains one of the most useful solutions to a myriad of wardrobe problems.

Not only do under slip dresses offer extra coverage, they can also provide a smoothing layer underneath whatever you're wearing, which is particularly handy if you're wearing fabrics like satin or anything prone to static.

Solution wear (aka shapewear) has taken on a new meaning of late - with thanks to brands like Skims and Lizzo's recently launched label Yitty - and is all about empowering rather than concealing. So, whether you're looking for an under slip to match your skin tone, one to wear under your favourite summer dress for an extra layer of confidence (particularly great for one the weather isn't playing ball and you want extra warmth) or even a luxury silk slip for special evenings, there are plenty to choose from, whatever your budget.

SHOP: The Best Under Slips For Dresses

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Under-Slips For Dresses

M&S, 2 Pack Assorted Full Slips, £20
1 of 14

La Perla, Silk Short Slip, £185
2 of 14

Nubian Skin, Full Slip, £57
3 of 14

Vince, Satin Slip Dress, £196 at MyTheresa
4 of 14

Skims, Fits Everybody Slip Dress, £60
5 of 14

Intimissimi, Silk Slip With Lace Detail, £70
6 of 14

Hanro, Ultralight Cotton Slip, £39
7 of 14

Lindex, Satin Full Slip, £14.99
8 of 14

Matalan, Black HIGH IQu00ae Cool Comfort Full Slip (Short), £7.50
9 of 14

M&S, Cool Comfort Full Slip, £20
10 of 14

Free People, Everyday Seamless Tube Slip, £32
11 of 14

Wolford, Pure stretch-woven dress, £130
12 of 14

Boux Avenue, Marnie satin and lace chemise, £25
13 of 14

Simply Be, Naturally Close 2 Pack Black/Blush Maxi Petticoat Slip, £34
14 of 14

