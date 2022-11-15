You Probably Wore This Dress On A Night Out In 2008, And Now It’s Back

Is everyone ready to feel nostalgic? If we take you back to 2008, you may have been a school pupil, a university student or a fully-fledged adult, but no matter your age, you will most likely remember the bodycon dress era. Because let's face it, it was iconic. The likes of Victoria Beckham, along with socialite sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton, and Kim Kardashian led the way when it came to being papped in the super-tight so-called 'bandage' dresses. Hervé Leger was the designer of the moment - and the French fashion house had every A-lister going wearing its instantly-recognisable minidresses. But like many trends, they disappear, and a lot of people were rather pleased the somewhat restrictive styles were put to the back of wardrobes for years, even decades.

©Getty

Sure, Love Island has made sure bodycon dresses have stayed relevant throughout the years, but now something of a revival is underway. Happy to see bodycon dresses make a comeback? Or you would rather stick to any other dress type? Either way, there's no denying the party dress that reigned supreme in the '00s is back with a vengeance.

Salma Hayek wearing Hervé Leger in 1998 ©Getty

VB wore her Hervé Leger two-tone bandage dress complete with matching accessories in 2008. Can we take a moment to also point our her peep-toe sandals? It's a throwback from top-to-toe, really, isn't it? And yes, this was when the 'pob' (that's 'Posh bob') hairstyle was also a thing.

©Getty

Salma Hayek arrived at the trend a decade earlier in 1998, wearing a lilac bandage dress to the premiere of Lethal Weapon 4. Moving on to Nicky Hilton, who wore a bandeau version of the famous bandage dress on a night out (in 2008) with sister Paris who was also wearing a tight LBD. And again, the peep-toes! Most of us can relate to the time when a night out meant a bodycon mini dress, plus heels and a shoulder bag, right?

Well, for 2022, the outfit formula is back once again. And who is leading the way with the tight dress movement this time around? Kendall Jenner has been championing the look in not one, but two Loewe midi dresses and has also bought back the look with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier style recently.

©Getty

Kendall isn't the only one bringing back the bodycon. Rihanna chose to wear a corset style for the video of her first song in six years, Lift Me Up, for the Black Panther movie. It just so happens bustier dresses are a mini trend this year, too, so she's ticking off multiple genres in one.

Another stylish lady who's championing the bodycon dress for party season? Maya Jama. And as the newly-named host of next year's Love Island, we predict the love for the tight dress will continue well into 2023.

It's been a while since this style of dress has been popular, so you may be rusty on how to actually wear it. Fear not, as we've found some of the best styles around right now. And if you're not ready to embrace the tight dress in all its glory, they also look effortless when paired with an oversized biker jacket or blazer, so this would be a good place to start if you don't want to wear them on its own.

Whether you opt for the naturally more fitted knit dress, a silky version that'll be perfect for a winter wedding or a tulle version just like Kendall Jenner, you'll actually find so many opportunities to wear them. Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best bodycon dresses for 2022. Paris will be proud!