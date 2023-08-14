  1. Home|
Casual Outfits To Screenshot For Your Next Day Out

You can make causal cute!

by Renee Washington |
Sometimes it can be so difficult to define 'casual', especially when you've been invited out and your date states those two words - 'it's casual'. Do you wear cargo pants with trainers or is it more of a chill clogs vibe? You never want to look totally out of place. And if you've ever been overdressed or extremely underdressed, then you know how uncomfortable the feeling is. If you're currently stuck or know future you will be one day, consider your outfit inspo one scroll away. From a cool jacket to a pair of kicks, these are the casual outfits to bookmark now.

A Cool Jacket

If you're headed for a quick lunch date, Jenny Linn is the perfect influencer to show you how to do casual. This look in particular is all about the jacket. If you're in need of a cool one, vintage biker jackets are all the rage. Also notice how this could quickly go from day to night with the pointed boots and a going-out top.

1. Aligne, Kerr Leather Jacket

Price: £249

aligne.co

Description

Buy this jacket in a size or two up for extra slouch that will work so well with your casual

2. Remain Birger Christensen, Liw Oversized Leather Jacket

Price: £620

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Remain Birger Christensen's leather jacket has that lived-in look that's trending this season,

You Need A Pair Of Trainers

You don't need to turn into a complete sneakerhead, like Sherlina, but a pair of good trainers can dress down any outfit. Even if you have a blazer and shirt you can still look caszh with some kicks.

3. Salomon, XT-4 Mesh Running Trainers

Price: £165

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

The gold standard of tech trainers that truly go the distance off-trail and on is Salomon, the

4. Nike, P-6000 Shoes

Price: £99.95

www.nike.com

Description

Featuring breathable mesh and sporty lines, Nike's P-6000 is the perfect plus one for a wafty

Some Jeans

Flared, boyfriend or skinny, jeans and casual outfits are practically synonyms. If you don't have a good pair of denim in your casual inventory - you are doing it wrong. The Y2K fashion girlies, like Mia Regan, are pairing theirs with some loafers.

5. Arket, Denim Cargo Trousers

Price: £97

www.arket.com

Description

Halfway between jeans and cargos, these trousers have it all.

6. COS, Column Jeans

Price: £79

www.cos.com

Description

These indigo jeans look much more expensive than £79.

Jogging Bottoms And A Baby Tee

Depending on what you've got planned, a full tracksuit or a plain pair of jogging bottoms will give you a relaxed look. Model Manna has matched hers with a cute baby tee and some simple trainers.

7. Adidas Originals X Wales Bonner, Embroidered Cotton-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

Price: £180

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

These have the cool factor of tracksuit bottoms and the smart factor of suit trousers. Bravo,

A Day Dress

Now this outfit choice is more for the summer, but if you've got a vacay planned you need to add one of these to your holiday wardrobe.

8. Skims, Long Sleeve Keyhole Dress

Price: £88

skims.com

Description

Skims' lounge dresses frequently go viral on TikTok - and for obvious reason.

Cargo Trousers

A Gen Z wardrobe staple - and you might need a pair too! Throwing on a pair of cargos will instantly give you that streetwear feel. Chloe Elizabeth has gone for a monochrome look with a hoodie and leather jacket - super cool.

9. Uniqlo, Wide Straight-Leg Cargo Trousers

Price: £34.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

Uniqlo's cargo pants are some of the best we've found on the high street.

Clogs

A very controversial shoe choice but we personally love them, plus celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kendall do too. They are set to be a popular shoe choice this summer and autumn. You simply can't get more chill than clogs.

10. Birkenstock, Boston Wool Felt Clog

Price: £90

www.birkenstock.com

Description

The OG comfy clog belongs to Birkenstock.

