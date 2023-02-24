19 Times Mia Regan Has Proven She’s The Perfect Gen Z Style Icon

Every once in a while the internet conjures up a new star and right now, all eyes are on Mia Regan. If you've ever come across her Instagram feed you will first of all be greeted with colours and then captured with her unique approach to fashion. Name a trend that Mia Regan hasn't already done or even started. Midi skirts - she's been there, done that. Cargos are last season. Cowboy boots - they might as well create a pair with her name on it!
But if you're not exactly sure who Mia Regan is you've come to the right place.
Who is Mia Regan?
Capturing followers with her cool and upbeat style, on-off girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan is the poster girl of edgy Y2K fashion. She's a 20 year-old girl who loves a vintage find and one of a kind pieces, which allow her looks to always feature an element of surprise. And with over 600k Instagram followers and 400K TikTok followers she has become the ultimate Gen Z fashion icon.
Just see for your self.
Your Gen Z Style Crush: Mia Regan's Best Looks
Wearing Nensi Dojaka and nailing the vintage moto jacket trend.
Mia debuted this head to toe denim look at Diesel's show at Milan Fashion Week. Very fitting for the occasion!
It's full look S.S. Daley to attend the autumn/winter show during London Fashion Week.
Mia rocked this embellished outfit at the 16Arlington show during London Fashion Week.
Original edge is something Mia always incorporates into her outfits. In this case is it the hat, or the jumper, or the invisible bag? We can't decide.
Its not Mia if she doesn't have at least one statement piece on. Just look at those shoes...
Mia's whole wardrobe embodies Y2K. Who else do you know that can mix patterns and denim together and it still looks good?
Mia attends the Byredo 'De Los Santos' launch party in stompy flatform boots. So now you know she smells as good as she looks.
Aaah, young love. Remember when you were a teenager and you'd stroll through Paris with your boyfriend? Oh, hmm. Mia is the queen of baggy pants and a little top.
A new fashion power couple: Mia and Romeo attend the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week.
(Patch)working it like a pro, Mia attends the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week.
Putting her own spin on Prada at the house's Milan Fashion Week show.
Mia has a knack for mixing indie designers with mega luxury brands. Here she wears co-ords from Kiko Kostadinov to the Perfect Magazine party during London Fashion Week.
Mia attends the Supriya Lele AW22 show (with Victoria Beckham) wearing a dress by the designer.
Mia + Matty Bovan + midriff = pure joy. Attending the Matty Bovan show during London Fashion Week.
Hands up if you want to Be More Mia? Us too. Here she wears a Conner Ives dress to attend his show during London Fashion Week.
If you want to know who the current Bright Young Things are, look at the Coach front row. That's exactly where you'll find Mia, who attend the AW22 show during New York Fashion Week.
For her red carpet debut with Romeo at the 2021 Fashion Awards, Mia rented her Proenza Schouler LBD. Clever!
At a Prada party in London, Mia channels All Saints in her ultra baggy, hot pink pants.