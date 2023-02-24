19 Times Mia Regan Has Proven She’s The Perfect Gen Z Style Icon

Every once in a while the internet conjures up a new star and right now, all eyes are on Mia Regan. If you've ever come across her Instagram feed you will first of all be greeted with colours and then captured with her unique approach to fashion. Name a trend that Mia Regan hasn't already done or even started. Midi skirts - she's been there, done that. Cargos are last season. Cowboy boots - they might as well create a pair with her name on it!