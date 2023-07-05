The Ultimate Holiday Outfits – Wherever You’re Going

Your outfit ideas for a holiday can be totally different from everyday life. In fact, that's almost the point. Because while you might exist in a highly-regulated wardrobe of navy and grey for the most part, the siren call of bold colours and even bolder prints is hard to resist when you're faced with a sun-lounger and the prospect of being OOO. Holiday day outfits, if you're heading somewhere hot, pretty much revolve around itsy-bitsy everything: bikinis, shorts, crop tops, minidresses, you get the picture. But when it comes to evening, you can mix it up with sultry summer dresses, ankle-swishing maxi skirts and party-ready sandals that show off your pedi. Whether you're heading on a beach break - or hibernating in the countryside - we've got plenty of holiday outfits to suit all your travelling needs. (Oh - and don't forget to look up these airport outfits before you travel.)

Beach Club Cover-Ups

For beach club cocktails, you can't beat a bikini and cover-up combination. Lillian Sesiguzel shows you how it's done, balancing a tantalisingly sheer dress with a sensible pair of sandals that will mean you won't sink into the sand (or slip on a spilt piña colada).

1. H&M, Crotchet Cover Up
Description Spruce up any and all of your holiday outfits with a crotchet dress cover-up. This one sparkles, ... read more

Hot Holiday Tops

For the best girls holiday vibes, it's got to be a going-out top. Paloma Elsesser's sequinned halter neck is a superlative example - and don't you just love the way she paired it with low-rise cargo shorts? The Y2K vibes are strong.

2. Kare Milen, Diamanté Top
Description Spice up some relaxed cargo pants with this sparkly top.

Cargo Pants

Some holiday outfits need to incorporate heavier-duty clothing that is versatile enough for different temperatures. Influencer Lucy Williams recommends a quilted cotton jacket from her safari trip. 'Layers really is the key given we have gone from 12 to 33 degrees through the week,' she explained. (She also packed Birkenstock's Boston Clogs - the hardest-working shoe in my wardrobe - and full-length linen pants.)

3. COS, Linen Trousers
Description Linen trousers are a summer wardrobe staple!

4. Birkenstock, Khaki Clogs
Description Holiday outfits aren't complete without Birkenstocks.

Sultry Summer Dresses

You can't beat a sultry summer dress, whether you're heading out for after-dark cocktails or bringing some glam to a city break. Stylist Mecca James-Williams has got the right idea with this statement-sleeved and subtly-corseted number. (Rejina Pyo has plenty of gorgeous options that are guaranteed to turn heads for all the right reasons.)

5. Ghost, Slip Dress
Description Every closet needs a slip dress - and we love this marmalade one.

City Break Brights

Copenhagen is the capital to look to for city break outfit inspiration. Influencer Nicole Huisman wore a swimsuit with smart sweatpants last summer for Copenhagen Fashion Week - an ingenious pairing that means you can cool off in a fountain and still be presentable enough for an alfresco lunch. Perfect!

6. Jean Paul Gaultier, Swimsuit
Description Holiday outfits don't come cooler than a floral swimsuit with some jogging bottoms.

7. COS, Orange Jogging Bottoms
Description These tangerine bottoms will liven up any summer outfit.

Sunset Kaftans

Marjon Carlos, writer and podcast host, wore this dream kaftan on a beach holiday, proving that it's a throw-on-and-go item that belongs in every suitcase.

8. Gant, White Caftan
Description The perfect throw-on item.

Countryside Casuals

For a countryside staycation, nothing beats an easy-to-wear wardrobe of chunky knitwear, padded outerwear and sensible accessories (track-soled winter boots and beanie hats).

9. Ganni, Lace Low O-neck Cardigan
Description Style this chunky knit cardigan with some jeans or a mini dress.