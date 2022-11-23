All The Sienna Miller-Approved Beauty Buys You Can Shop In The Black Friday Sale This Year

Ask a hundred people who their beauty icon is and we’re guessing a large percentage would say Sienna Miller. From her signature tousled waves to her consistently glow-laden skin and undone, effortless-look make-up – Sienna Miller oozes style from head-to-toe.
Although Sienna herself is pretty private (she’s one of those illusive celebs who doesn’t often engage with social media), we're occasionally afforded some insight into the beauty products she uses, through her longtime friend and go-to makeup artist Wendy Rowe.
Not only that but Sienna frequently shares her love for certain buys in interviews.
Sienna Miller shared the secret to her perma-radiance in an interview with The Telegraph, where she said: ‘I like an intense facial massage; I think it's so important. I see facialist Una Brennan, who operates out of her living-room in Notting Hill in London,' and continued, 'Una got me on to SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum and now I use it every day.'
Want to lock down that Sienna Miller _je ne sais quo_i? We've pulled together an edit of Sienna Miller-approved beauty buys to save you the hassle of searching. The best part? They're all in the Black Friday sale this year.
Shop: Sienna Miller's Best Beauty Buys
If you pick up anything in this year's Black Friday sales – let it be this serum. The powerful antioxidant blend of vitamin C and ferulic acid helps deliver 8x environmental protection to the skin. It also helps to prevent free radical damage and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, Sienna uses it daily to give her skin a major glow… need we say more?
One that we can thank makeup artist Wendy Rowe's intel for, Sienna wore this classic mascara to the 2022 BAFTAs for a fluffy, ultra-long lash look. A classic.
Another Lancôme favourite, Wendy used this shade of blush to create a ‘modern classic look’ on Sienna at the 2022 BAFTAs. It also looks mega when blended over the eye, too.
Want to re-create Sienna's go-to nude lip? Thanks to makeup artist James Kaliardos, we know that it was this gorgeous Gucci lipstick that Sienna wore to the 2021 Met Gala. It's the perfect dusky pink nude and a gorgeous go-to for everyday.
To keep Sienna's locks in tip-top shape, this Virtue Labs Polish Un-Frizz Cream is the one. Hair guru Adir Abergel shared that it was this exact product that was behind Sienna's shaggy bob look at the 2021 Tony Awards. If it's good enough for Sienna…