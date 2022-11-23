All The Sienna Miller-Approved Beauty Buys You Can Shop In The Black Friday Sale This Year

by Chloe Burcham |

Ask a hundred people who their beauty icon is and we’re guessing a large percentage would say Sienna Miller. From her signature tousled waves to her consistently glow-laden skin and undone, effortless-look make-up – Sienna Miller oozes style from head-to-toe.

Although Sienna herself is pretty private (she’s one of those illusive celebs who doesn’t often engage with social media), we're occasionally afforded some insight into the beauty products she uses, through her longtime friend and go-to makeup artist Wendy Rowe.

Not only that but Sienna frequently shares her love for certain buys in interviews.

Sienna Miller shared the secret to her perma-radiance in an interview with The Telegraph, where she said: ‘I like an intense facial massage; I think it's so important. I see facialist Una Brennan, who operates out of her living-room in Notting Hill in London,' and continued, 'Una got me on to SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum and now I use it every day.'

Want to lock down that Sienna Miller _je ne sais quo_i? We've pulled together an edit of Sienna Miller-approved beauty buys to save you the hassle of searching. The best part? They're all in the Black Friday sale this year.