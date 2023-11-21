The Brand Behind Jodie Comer’s Flawless Skin Has An Amazing Offer For Black Friday

Paid Promotion

By now, you've probably already been inundated with news of Black Friday discounts here and amazing offers there. It's true that, at this time of year, there are lots of deals from which to choose but it's worth bearing in mind that not all are made equally. Case in point? Noble Panacea, the beauty brand responsible for Jodie Comer's flawless skin (and also loved by everyone from Salma Hayek to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley), is offering something truly brilliant this year.

Jodie Comer for Noble Panacea

Noble Panacea wants to give us all a gift simply for shopping its science-backed skincare that promises some of the best results in the business. Founded by Sir Fraser Stoddart, a Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, the brand spent four decades conducting research and thousands of experiments to unlock molecular secrets. The result? Products which really do work – and promise your best skin ever.

For Black Friday, Noble Panacea's gift to us all includes vouchers worth up to £150. So, how does it work?

You earn a £50 Promotional Gift Card when you spend £300-£599.99, a £100 Promotional Gift Card when you spend £600-£999.99 and a £150 Promotional Gift Card when you spend £1000 or more*. That's right, you're basically getting free money to spend on even more excellent skincare.

@noblepanacea

But that's not all. If you buy the Exceptional Set – which includes everything you need to transform your skin for the better – or any product containing the Chronobiology Sleep Mask between 24-27th November, you'll receive a free Sculptor Kit worth £102.**

What's more, if you can believe it, is that Noble Panacea is also offering something in celebration of Giving Tuesday. All orders placed on 28th November will receive a 7-day skincare ritual of one product and the opportunity to send a week's ritual to a person of your choice.***

You really could shop your way to the best skin of your life – and even give that gift to someone you love, too. It may sound too good to be true but we promise it isn't.

SHOP: Noble Panacea's Best Products

