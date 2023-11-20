  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Skin

These Products Actually Made My Skin Better – And There’s 25% Off Everything For Black Friday

The ultimate brand for luminous, glowy skin.

lumene
by Jade Moscrop |
Updated
1
Lumene Glow Boost Essence
Lumene Glow Boost Essence
2
Lumene Instant Glow Beauty Serum
Lumene Instant Glow Beauty Serum
3
Lumene 24 Nordic Beauty Treasures
Lumene 24 Nordic Beauty Treasures
4
Lumene Arctic Berry Oil-Cocktail
Lumene Arctic Berry Oil-Cocktail
5
Lumene Vegan Collagen Essence
Lumene Vegan Collagen Essence
6
Lumene Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream
Lumene Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream
7
Lumene Oat Milk Oil Cleanser
Lumene Oat Milk Oil Cleanser
8
Lumene Liquid Blush
Lumene Liquid Blush

Partnership Promotion

Every now and then, a brand comes along that changes everything you thought you knew about beauty, and what you look for in a product destined for your beauty cupboard. For me, that brand was Lumene.

Crafted using the power of nature, with sustainable ingredients and a price tag that doesn't make you wince Lumene's products are supercharged with natural, active ingredients like cloudberries, birch sap and lingonberries to give your skin an all-over healthy glow - and they work.

My love affair with the range began with the Glow Boost Essence and Instant Glow Beauty Serum. The first is a radiance-giving serum with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, cloudberry and polyglutamic acid, and the latter, a lightweight, natural foundation serum that's kind to skin while delivering a lit-from-within glow. Since then, I've added more of its products to my must-have list every year.

If you haven't yet discovered the Nordic powerhouse, now's your chance, as the brand is offering 25% off for Black Friday, from midday on 20th November until 28th November. Simply add your favourite products to basket and the discount will be applied at the checkout.

As well as offers on everything in its skincare range, you can also snap up its unique beauty formulas, plus even save on the wonderful 24-day advent calendar - the perfect entry-level product to discover your new favourites.

Glowy skin awaits. The hardest part will be resisting adding absolutely everything to your basket...

1. Lumene Glow Boost Essence

25% off

Lumene Glow Boost Essencelumene
Price: £24.68 (was £32.90)

uk.lumene.com

Description

The miracle-boosting serum is supercharged with a unique blend of antioxidant-rich wild Arctic

Lumene Glow Boost Essence
Price: £24.68 (was £32.90)

uk.lumene.com

2. Lumene Instant Glow Beauty Serum

25% off

Lumene Instant Glow Beauty SerumLumene
Price: £23.93 (was £31.90)

uk.lumene.com

Description

Packed with skin-loving ingredients like Nordic willowherb, hydrating Nordic algae and vitamin E,

Lumene Instant Glow Beauty Serum
Price: £23.93 (was £31.90)

uk.lumene.com

3. Lumene 24 Nordic Beauty Treasures

25% off

Lumene 24 Nordic Beauty TreasuresLumene
Price: £71.17 (was £94.90)

uk.lumene.com

Description

Experience the joy of Nordic beauty every day in the run-up to Christmas - at a time of year when

Lumene 24 Nordic Beauty Treasures
Price: £71.17 (was £94.90)

uk.lumene.com

4. Lumene Arctic Berry Oil-Cocktail

25% off

Lumene Arctic Berry Oil-CocktailLumene
Price: £24.68 (was £32.90)

uk.lumene.com

Description

Give your skin a nourishing boost with the Arctic Berry Oil Cocktail, created using a blend of

Lumene Arctic Berry Oil-Cocktail
Price: £24.68 (was £32.90)

uk.lumene.com

5. Lumene Vegan Collagen Essence

25% off

Lumene Vegan Collagen EssenceLumene
Price: £23.18 (was £30.90)

uk.lumene.com

Description

Reduce fine lines and wrinkles in just four weeks with the Vegan Collagen Essence. Formulated with

Lumene Vegan Collagen Essence
Price: £23.18 (was £30.90)

uk.lumene.com

6. Lumene Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream

25% off

Lumene Overnight Bright Sleeping CreamLumene
Price: £18.68 (was £24.90)

uk.lumene.com

Description

Revitalise dull-looking skin with the potent combination of seed extract and seed oil from

Lumene Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream
Price: £18.68 (was £24.90)

uk.lumene.com

7. Lumene Oat Milk Oil Cleanser

25% off

Lumene Oat Milk Oil CleanserLumene
Price: £9.75 (was £13)

uk.lumene.com

Description

Gently and effectively melt away your make-up with the Oat Milk Oil Cleanser. Enriched with

Lumene Oat Milk Oil Cleanser
Price: £9.75 (was £13)

uk.lumene.com

8. Lumene Liquid Blush

25% off

Lumene Liquid BlushLumene
Price: £18.68 (was £24.90)

uk.lumene.com

Description

Adds a natural flush of colour to your skin for a radiant Nordic glow. The lightweight, buildable

Lumene Liquid Blush
Price: £18.68 (was £24.90)

uk.lumene.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us