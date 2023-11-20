These Products Actually Made My Skin Better – And There’s 25% Off Everything For Black Friday

Partnership Promotion

Every now and then, a brand comes along that changes everything you thought you knew about beauty, and what you look for in a product destined for your beauty cupboard. For me, that brand was Lumene.

Crafted using the power of nature, with sustainable ingredients and a price tag that doesn't make you wince Lumene's products are supercharged with natural, active ingredients like cloudberries, birch sap and lingonberries to give your skin an all-over healthy glow - and they work.

My love affair with the range began with the Glow Boost Essence and Instant Glow Beauty Serum. The first is a radiance-giving serum with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, cloudberry and polyglutamic acid, and the latter, a lightweight, natural foundation serum that's kind to skin while delivering a lit-from-within glow. Since then, I've added more of its products to my must-have list every year.

If you haven't yet discovered the Nordic powerhouse, now's your chance, as the brand is offering 25% off for Black Friday, from midday on 20th November until 28th November. Simply add your favourite products to basket and the discount will be applied at the checkout.

As well as offers on everything in its skincare range, you can also snap up its unique beauty formulas, plus even save on the wonderful 24-day advent calendar - the perfect entry-level product to discover your new favourites.

Glowy skin awaits. The hardest part will be resisting adding absolutely everything to your basket...