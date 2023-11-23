You Can Get 30% Off Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Right Now (Plus A Free Gift)

Elizabeth Arden 's products need no introduction, but humour us for a moment. Loved by A-listers such as Victoria Beckham, Zendaya and, ahem, Prince Harry, along with being a brand Queen Elizabeth herself coveted, this iconic beauty powerhouse has long been a staple of skincare routines worldwide.

If you need to replenish your stock of Eight Hour Cream or want to try something new, this Black Friday you can get a whopping 30% off Elizabeth Arden products, including all of the best-sellers. Not only this but for the first time ever, the brand is offering its award-winning Retinol Ceramide Capsules and two deluxe minis as a free gift (worth £87!) when you spend over £80 on-site.