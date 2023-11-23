  1. Home|
You Can Get 30% Off Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Right Now (Plus A Free Gift)

Snap up the cream with cult status (and loads more).

ELizabeth arden black friday
by Jade Moscrop |
Published
Eight Hour® Cream Skin Protectant
Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum
Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream SPF 15
Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm
Eight Hour® Cream All-Over Miracle Oil
Flawless Finish Skincaring Foundation
Beautiful Colour Moisturizing Lipstick
Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara
Paid Partnership

Elizabeth Arden's products need no introduction, but humour us for a moment. Loved by A-listers such as Victoria Beckham, Zendaya and, ahem, Prince Harry, along with being a brand Queen Elizabeth herself coveted, this iconic beauty powerhouse has long been a staple of skincare routines worldwide.

If you need to replenish your stock of Eight Hour Cream or want to try something new, this Black Friday you can get a whopping 30% off Elizabeth Arden products, including all of the best-sellers. Not only this but for the first time ever, the brand is offering its award-winning Retinol Ceramide Capsules and two deluxe minis as a free gift (worth £87!) when you spend over £80 on-site.

There's limited availability on this spectacular deal, so you'd better be quick if you want to snap it up.

SHOP: Elizabeth Arden Black Friday Sale

1. Eight Hour® Cream Skin Protectant

Price: £20.30 (was £29)

This award-winning cult classic deeply moisturises and protects skin and is celebrated by make-up

2. Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum

Price: £56 (was £80)

A targeted treatment to visibly diminish lines and wrinkles, while improving skin texture and tone.

3. Advanced Ceramide Lift and Firm Day Cream SPF 15

Price: £47.60 (was £68)

This ultralight moisturiser provides all-day hydration to help restore the skin's youth and

4. Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm

Price: £15.40 (was £22)

Your lips deserve long-lasting moisture, and this is the product to deliver.

5. Eight Hour® Cream All-Over Miracle Oil

A potent blend of moisturising ingredients, including Tsubaki Oil, combine to deliver intensive

6. Flawless Finish Skincaring Foundation

Price: £24.50 (was £35)

This nourishing foundation contains hyaluronic acid and is renowned for its 24-hour wear.

7. Beautiful Colour Moisturizing Lipstick

Price: £18.09 (was £27)

Keep lips moisturised all day with a single swipe of long-lasting, high-pigment colour.

8. Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara

Price: £17.50 (was £25)

A long-wear and water-resistant formula that effortlessly coats lashes to separate, extend and

