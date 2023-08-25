The Very Best Cleansing Balms To Buy Now

Looking fora new cleanser and don't know where to start? We hear you. The cleansing world is a nuanced place, boasting options for every single skin type, so whether you are oily, combination, dry or normal, there is something out there for you. But that's a simple way of looking at it. As one of the most important steps in your skincare routine – it removes all kinds of build up, dirt and make-up to leave behind a clean and balanced, primed for subsequent products – particular consideration should be made for the texture of your cleanser, too. There are all manners of milks, oils and foams out there, and picking the right one will depend on your skin's condition. But the one texture guaranteed to please everyone? Cleansing balms.

This nourishing, deep working cleansing texture works as a two-in-one to remove every trace of make-up and daily build up while thoroughly cleansing the skin simultaneously. Starting off as solid formula, the balmy texture soon begins to break down with the warmth of your hands and, when emulsified with water, usually transforms into a silky oil or soft milk as the formula is activated. They successfully remove dirt and impurities, dissolving every last trace of make-up - and in most instances, all without stripping the skin. Plus, the luxurious, thick texture encourages you to take a bit of time out for yourself to indulge in a good facial massage which ultimately boosts blood flow and circulation to get that glow.

While it may appear to be suited to dry skin types, this is a cleansing texture which really does work across the board and that comes down to a well formulated ingredient list. Whether you have mature skin, acne-prone skin or oily skin, there is balmy offering for you. Below, we answer all your burning cleansing balm questions and round up the best cleansing balm to try now.

Sounds good, but what actually is a cleansing balm?

They're oil based cleansers that are great at breaking down make-up and dirt. A good one won't strip the epidermis from good oils or good bacteria; instead, they actually nourish and protect the skin’s barrier.

How do I use a cleansing balm?

Scoop a generous amount of the balm onto your fingertips; gently massage into face, neck and décolletage, with a splash of water to loosen the oil; leave on for a couple of minutes (if you have the time); rinse off with either warm water or a warm muslin flannel.

The key is to use a splash of water during the massage stage. It loosens the texture, gives the product a good 'slip' around the face and means you can really break down stubborn make-up and grime.

SHOP: The Best Cleansing Balms 2023

2. Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser Price: £ 27.20 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description Dubbed a cleansing butter, this clever balm to oil to milk cleanser uses antioxidant rich fruit ... read more

4. Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Price: £ 27 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description While plenty of cleansing balms are packed with fragrant essential oils, Clinique's is fragrance ... read more

5. Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm Price: £ 60 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description If you're on the hunt for something luxurious, this balm is worth its salt. The hefty price tag ... read more

6. Eve Lom Cleanser Price: £ 48.75 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description A true delight to use. The holistic brand's iconic balm works to dislodge make-up and dirt, while ... read more

7. Ranavat Lotus Cleansing Balm Price: £ 55 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description The eponymous Ayurvedic skincare line founded by South Asian scientist turned entrepreneur ... read more

8. Byoma Melting Balm Cleanser Price: £ 15 www.spacenk.com Buy now Description Infused with Byoma’s Barrier Lipid Complex, this lightweight blend of grapeseed oil, sea buckthorn ... read more