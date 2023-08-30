The Best Cleansers For All Skin Types 2023

In search of a new cleanser? There’s no denying it – finding the right formula for your unique skin type can be tricky. But that’s where Grazia come in. We’ve tried and tested a myriad of face washes suited to every single skin type from oily, combination, dry and acne-prone. The good news? There’s something out there sure to leave your skin feeling thoroughly cleansed of make-up, daily grime and impurities, from gel cleansers to balm cleansers and everything in between.

Best for acne prone skin: The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Best for oily skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel

Best for dry skin: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid for Normal to Dry Skin

Best for combination skin: Cosrx Low PH Good Morning Cleanser

Scroll on for our Grazia approved pick of the best, from cult classics to beauty newbies.

1. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser Best for acne prone skin If you're on the hunt for something that will minimise acne and blemishes, then this cleanser is ... 150ml Cruelty-free

Cruelty-free

2. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Cleansing Gel Best for Oily Skin Oily skin types, rejoice, as this purifying cleansing gel works a treat. The refreshing foaming ... 400ml Fragrance free Dermatologist tested Suitable for sensitive skin

Fragrance free

Dermatologist tested

Suitable for sensitive skin

3. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid for Normal to Dry Skin Best for Dry Skin CeraVe's Hydrating Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid is considered the GOAT for those with dry skin ... 236ml Dermatologist tested Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested

Non-comedogenic

4. Cosrx Low PH Good Morning Cleanser Those with combination skin tend to deal with an oily t-zone, more pronounced pores, breakouts, ... 150ml Suitable for sensitive skin

Suitable for sensitive skin

5. Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm Best Cleansing Balm It's no wonder the Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing balm is multi award-winning - just the tiniest ... 100G Good for travelling

Good for travelling

6. Caudalie Instant Foaming Cleanser Best for Blemish Prone Skin Much revered French skin care line Caudalie doesn't scrimp when it comes to their formulations - ... 150ml Contains chamomile extract

Contains chamomile extract

7. Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Best for normal skin Something of a cleansing all rounder, Liz Earle's Cleanse and Polish is a cult classic for a ... 200ml Cruelty-free Naturally active ingredients

Cruelty-free

Naturally active ingredients

Best Cleansers 2023 FAQ's

What's the best cleanser for oily or acne prone skin?

'Acne is caused by the triad of clogged pores, increased oil production and bacteria,' says Dr Eirini Merika, Consultant Dermatologist at Montrose London. 'When dead skin builds up it can block the pores and trap sebum(skin oil) beneath the surface.'

'For this reason I'd look to cleansers that contain BHAs (beta hydroxy acids), such as salicylic acid. This is a key ingredient for keeping acne prone skin at bay. BHAs are oil-soluble, penetrate the skin to unclog pores by dissolving sebum and exfoliating dead skin. They thus work to clear blackheads and white heads, the most early signs of acne development. It is best to start with a low concentration and gradually build up.'

What's the best cleanser for sensitive skin?

'There are many causes for sensitive skin, ranging from genetic predisposition, skin conditions like eczema and rosacea as well as external factors that cause irritation and skin allergy,' explains Dr Merika. 'Hyaluronic acid is the least likely ingredient to irritate sensitive skin - incorporate this into your cleanser to hydrate and replenish the skin without irritating it. '

'Looking at ingredients to help reduce already irritated skin, niacinamide is one of the best. Niacinamide is a version of vitamin B3, which is acts as an antioxidant by improving the skin's strength. It also has anti itch and anti microbial properties and can also protect against the damaging effects of the sun.'

'It is very important to test all new ingredients first in a small test patch if suffering from sensitive skin to prevent skin irritation.'

What's the best cleanser for dry skin?