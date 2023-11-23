This Collagen-Boosting Brand Wants To Give You Free Gifts For Black Friday

Paid Partnership

When it comes to skincare, there's a lot of discussion around radiance, glow and how to get it. Almost every product now promises such results – but few actually deliver. If you haven't yet tried Absolute Collagen, however, here is a science-backed skincare brand that offers the most concentrated collagen supplement on the market. And for Black Friday? It's offering free gifts aplenty.

The supplements in question, in case you're wondering, are clinically proven to deliver results. Following stringent clinical trials, 100% of participants reported improved evenness in skin tone after 12 weeks, while 69% showed significant improvements in skin elasticity.

So, what's different from other collagen supplements? Well, each pre-mixed sachet contains an intensive 8000mg of liquid collagen enriched with vitamin C and 7.7g of protein to ensure your body makes the most of every dose. This is a result of Maxine Laceby, co-founder of the brand, discovering that many other collagen tablets and supplements were filled with fillers and binders. So, with her eldest daughter and co-founder Darcy, she set out to offer the maximum amount of premium collagen available in the most concentrated, ready-mixed dose.

Naturally, such brilliant skincare doesn't come for free – but for Black Friday, it actually does. If you buy one of Absolute Collagen's subscription service, you could get a free gift including Mini Day Cream (15ml) + Mini Serum (10ml) + Leather Travel Bag, worth a huge £56. Given that a 14 day subscription (that's 14 sachets delivered through your letterbox every two weeks) works out to £1.93 per day, that sounds like a steal.

There's also the offer of a free silk hair scrunchie when you subscribe to Absolute Collagen's Haircare Duo from just £28. Formulated by leading hair specialists to strengthen, nourish and add volume to hair, clinical trials showed up to 20% increase in hair thickness in just eight weeks.