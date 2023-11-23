  1. Home|
This Collagen-Boosting Brand Wants To Give You Free Gifts For Black Friday

Invest in your skin – but save money.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Published

Paid Partnership

When it comes to skincare, there's a lot of discussion around radiance, glow and how to get it. Almost every product now promises such results – but few actually deliver. If you haven't yet tried Absolute Collagen, however, here is a science-backed skincare brand that offers the most concentrated collagen supplement on the market. And for Black Friday? It's offering free gifts aplenty.

The supplements in question, in case you're wondering, are clinically proven to deliver results. Following stringent clinical trials, 100% of participants reported improved evenness in skin tone after 12 weeks, while 69% showed significant improvements in skin elasticity.

So, what's different from other collagen supplements? Well, each pre-mixed sachet contains an intensive 8000mg of liquid collagen enriched with vitamin C and 7.7g of protein to ensure your body makes the most of every dose. This is a result of Maxine Laceby, co-founder of the brand, discovering that many other collagen tablets and supplements were filled with fillers and binders. So, with her eldest daughter and co-founder Darcy, she set out to offer the maximum amount of premium collagen available in the most concentrated, ready-mixed dose.

1. Absolute Collagen Marine Liquid Collagen Drink For Women With Free Gift Worth £56

marine collagen black friday
Price: £26.99

absolutecollagen.com

marine collagen black friday
Price: £26.99

absolutecollagen.com

Naturally, such brilliant skincare doesn't come for free – but for Black Friday, it actually does. If you buy one of Absolute Collagen's subscription service, you could get a free gift including Mini Day Cream (15ml) + Mini Serum (10ml) + Leather Travel Bag, worth a huge £56. Given that a 14 day subscription (that's 14 sachets delivered through your letterbox every two weeks) works out to £1.93 per day, that sounds like a steal.

2. Absolute Collagen Complex Hair Thickening Shampoo &amp; Conditioner Duo With Free Silk Scrunchie

absolute collagen hair
Price: £28

absolutecollagen.com

absolute collagen hair
Price: £28

absolutecollagen.com

There's also the offer of a free silk hair scrunchie when you subscribe to Absolute Collagen's Haircare Duo from just £28. Formulated by leading hair specialists to strengthen, nourish and add volume to hair, clinical trials showed up to 20% increase in hair thickness in just eight weeks.

Clearly, these are offers not to be sniffed at. Live now, they'll be available until 29th November at midnight, giving you around a week to put your orders in.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us