I Love This NARS Foundation So Much I Wait For It To Go On Sale And There’s 25% Off For Black Friday

NARS needs no introduction. If you ask any beauty buff for a quick glance in their makeup bag its likely you'll spot a NARS product, or perhaps three. For me, there's one product that I will continue to restock: the NARS Flawless Finish Foundation. Why? Well, it does exactly what it says on the bottle. And this is a widespread consensus, as Google searches for the foundation are soaring amid its enticing 25% Black Friday discount, marking its most budget-friendly pricing in a while.

If you don’t get the hype, the formula can best be described as velvet. It seamlessly glides onto the skin, striking the perfect balance between an airbrushed finish and allowing your natural skin texture to come through - concealing without masking.

I find that finish is neither overly matte nor excessively dewy; instead, it achieves a sophisticated satin effect. The foundation also boasts a buildable formula. Each layer effortlessly transforms from a light everyday touch, to full coverage for special occasions. See my look below, I went for full glam here.

Equally impressive is its long-lasting prowess. Once I've applied, this foundation becomes a reliable companion, the formula doesn’t oxidise and stays true to its initial shade. You might need to blotch after long day but I find that this is a lot less than other foundations on the market.

The combination of buildability and enduring wear makes it my go-to, adapting effortlessly to different occasions and lasting effortlessly from morning to night.