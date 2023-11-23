TikTok’s Made By Mitchell Mystery Bundle Has A Huge 60% Off This Black Friday – And Its Trending

You don't even need to be on Beauty Tok to know about Made by Mitchell. At one point, it was nearly impossible to scroll through your 'For You' page without seeing the theLiquid Blursh or the iconic neon curve case. The proof is all in the hashtag 'made by mitchell', which alone has amassed just under one billion (!) views. The hype continues to grow as Google searches are soaring for the Made By Mitchell Mystery Bag because, for Black Friday 2023, the mystery bundle has an incredible 60% off.

No catch here. Shoppers can save a whopping £45.05 thanks to Beauty Bay.

The mystery bundle lives up to the hype, delivering six surprise Made By Mitchell products valued at £70, from TikTok-famous Blursh to everything in-between. Made by Mitchell ensures quality and rich pigment, making it an ideal Christmas surprise for yourself or a delightful stocking filler.

Just see for yourself...

Watch Made By Mitchell Mystery Bundle Unboxing:

We'd act quickly if you're looking to get your hands on the Mystery Bundle because the product is trending and will sell out soon.

You'll also be glad to know that Beauty Bay is also offering 5% off when you spend £50 on selected items with code: EXTRA5 and 10% off when you spend £70 on selected items with code: EXTRA10.

Main image credit: @madebymitchell