7 Surprisingly Genius Beauty Lessons Love Island Has Taught Us This Year

by Laura Capon |

While we don't quite know how much we've learnt about dating, watching Love Island all these years has given us some of our all-time favourite beauty tips.

If it wasn't for ITV2 and Dani Dyer we'd never have known that blowdrying your eyelashes was a thing or that a bun could break the Internet (looking at you Molly Mae), but what have we learnt from this year's Islanders?

Well for a start we already have an entire list of tips, tricks and product recommendations from Gemma Owen. Pretty sure we hadn't heard of the term 'lip cleavage' until 2022 thanks to her.

Meanwhile Tasha's been reviving long lost '00s trends we forgot all about (along with out Groovy Chic bedding) and no one has been allowed to take one particular beauty item into the villa at all.

Yes, we could make you find and read through every Love Island beauty article we've written, but we know you're pressed for time, so why not put them all in one place.

So if you wanted to know the latest trend in lip villas, what affordable eyeshadow palette went viral and how the hell Ekin-Su keeps her hair so shiny under that boiling Spanish sun, you've come to the right place.

The Beauty Lessons Love Island Has Taught Us In 2022: