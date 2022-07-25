Gemma Owen Reveals The Exact £5 Eyeshadow Palette She Uses For Date Nights

Boots is the sponsor of this year's Love Island, which is good news for us as in a new YouTube video, Tash and Gemma shared their get ready process for date night.

To start their looks, both ladies went in with Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, with Gemma saying, "You want to look like you've got something on," and Tash adding "But effortless".

While Tash applies her concealer, Gemma goes in with the Boots 17. Eyeshadow Palette in 030 Browns, which costs just £5. Her desired look is a "smokey cat eye effect".

Testament to how good the palette is, Tash also uses the exact same one for her eyeshadow.

Next, Gemma applies a liquid eyeliner by Revolution Beauty called Flixx. Thankfully the girls had each other to check that their wings were even as Tash admitted something we all know, that this is the hardest part of any make-up routine.

For the final step of their eyes, Gemma and Tash apply the 17. Another Level Volume Mascara, which has a bristle brush that Gemma described as a "Christmas tree".

As Tash applies her bronzer, Gemma goes back to highlight under her eyes using the Fenty concealer, followed by the Revolution Beauty XX Blush in Dainty.

After borrowing Tash's bronzer, both girls then apply 17.'s Light Reflect Liquid Highlighter before going in with Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer. While Tash raves about how much she loves a lip gloss, especially Fenty, Gemma admits that she's much more of a matte girl.

Their final step is setting spray and for us this they both used Revolution Hydra Fix XX Setting Spray.

Shop Gemma and Tash's drugstore make-up kit below: