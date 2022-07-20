The 7 Beauty Lessons Gemma Owen Has Taught Us On Love Island So Far

by Laura Capon |

Stepping into the villa, Gemma Owen was arguably the most famous contestant. After all her dad is footballer Michael Owen don’t you know.

After we all got over the initial name drop, Gemma has become a firm favourite in this year’s Love Island and we are all desperate to replicate every inch of her wardrobe and beauty routine.

From hunting down the gold bracelets she wears, to shopping her favourite dress label and of course finding the exact iconic sunglasses we’ve become obsessed with over the past few weeks.

Now we’re turning our attention to her beauty routine and have left no stone unturned from her make-up bag to her skincare products.

Want to know what’s giving her that glow? We go you. Wondering why everyone is talking about her lips? We have a theory on that. Want to buy her exact shade of brown lipstick? Step this way.

Best of all, as this year’s series is sponsored by Boots, Gemma’s current staples are all affordable. That lip liner that hasn’t left her side costs just £2 and her most expensive skincare product is less than £20.

So whether Gemma and Luca are the winning couple or not, at least someone (aka us) has got something out of this and we don’t just mean a new found appreciation for Michael Owen.