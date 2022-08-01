Love Island Sent Sales Of Tasha’s Favourite £5 Eyeshadow Palette Rocketing By 102% And It’s Easy To See Why

by Laura Capon |

One of the best things about Love Island being sponsored by Boots this year is that all the Islanders favourite make-up products are affordable. But it says a lot when Tasha has every Boots brand to choose from and still opts for a £5 eyeshadow palette time and time again.

In fact, Tasha's palette of choice has become so popular, Boots has reported that sales are up by 102%.

It also just so happens to be the same brand as Gemma Owen's eyeshadow of choice, however rather than neutral browns, Tasha has gone a little bit bolder.

The palette in question is 17.'s Glitter Eyeshadow Palette and if you wanted to experiment with some Euphoria style make-up without making a commitment, this is surely the one for you.

Inside you get 9 shades, ranging from a lilac to a dark brown, so even if you want the glitter look without the bold colours, it's totally do-able.

In fact, it was the exact eyeshadow Tasha used when she wore that iconic green metallic mini dress with her swept back, wet look hair and not forgetting the matching green platforms.

But even if you don't have a date night to attend, this is the perfect accompaniment for those moments when you're pretending to be a YouTuber in the privacy of your own bedroom.

Shop Tasha's Favourite £5 Eyeshadow Palette:

Gallery Love Island Sent Sales Of Tasha’s Favourite £5 Eyeshadow Palette Rocketing By 102% - Grazia 2022 1 of 1