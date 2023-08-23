10 Of The Best Foundations For All Skin Types, That Stay Put

What we need from our foundation changes seasonally – a little like our skincare. In the winter months, something hydrating and long-wearing that will kick dry skin to the curb without irritation is a must. Whereas for summer, a foundation that can withstand warm temperatures, humidity and sweat is essential. And if it's got added SPF, well then that's a bonus! The best foundations on the market are thankfully plentiful, making the job of selecting the right one for your skin type fairly easy.

Typically, in the past, we would have associated long-wearing foundations with high coverage, matte formulas. But that needn't be the case any more as so many skin-savvy foundations have hit the mainstream, all boasting a dewy finish that will last all day long. Not to mention, foundations that will suit your skin type and skin tone. So whether a natural-looking, lightweight foundation is your MO, you need a base to appease your combination skin or you're on the hunt for something that won't break you out, the best foundation for you is on the horizon.

The Best Foundations At A Glance:

Best for all-day wear: Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Best lightweight foundation: MAC Cosmetics Face and Body Foundation

Best glow-giver: NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation

Many brands now offer an inclusive shade range, too, making most foundations available in an average of 40-shades. As well as this, some brands offer try-before-you-buy tools to ensure you get the right product for your skin tone.

From the likes of Fenty Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and MAC Cosmetics – we've curated an edit the very best foundations that get top marks for staying power and are available to buy now. You'll also find a foundation to suit every need – from full coverage and matte to natural and radiant in a mix of liquid, stick and powder formulations.

Which foundations actually last all day? Which won't have worn off by lunch? Read on to discover our top picks...

Shop: The Best Long Lasting Foundations 2023

1. Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Soft Matte Longwear Foundation Price: £ 30 www.boots.com Buy now Description Summary: Who needs a Valencia filter when you have Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r foundation? The ... read more Pros & Cons Pros It has a range of shades to give you the perfect match Cons If you have dry skin this may not work for you

2. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup Price: £ 28.88 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Summary: A firm favourite that is probably used by 85% of your friends at any given one time. ... read more Pros & Cons Pros This is sweat, heat and humidity-resistant, as well as being waterproof. Consider it budge-proof. Cons You'll need to apply it in light layers to avoid a cake-y look.

3. MAC Cosmetics Face and Body Foundation Price: £ 38 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description Summary: Not only does this foundation boast 8-hour wear, it's waterproof, hydrating, provides ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The glossy, skin-like finish is comfortable and perfect for summer time. Cons The sheer formula will not fair well for those who prefer high coverage.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Price: £ 39 www.charlottetilbury.com Buy now Description Summary: This foundation ticks all of the boxes and then some. Charged with skin-loving ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Flawless skin day-to-day, while giving long-term benefits. Cons Those who prefer a dewy finish won't love it's matte finish.

5. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Price: £ 45 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Summary: A firm favourite with the A-List pack - this wonder product is a must-have in any ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The silky formula helps impart glowy skin while being oil-free. Cons If a heavy-duty, full-coverage foundation is your MO, this may fall short ever so slightly.

6. NARS Light Reflecting Foundation Price: £ 29.25 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Summary: A skincare and make-up hybrid, a light layer of this will create an even, smooth, ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The buildable texture boasts a breathable, natural-looking finish. Cons Oily skin types may not enjoy its skin-like, light-reflecting technology.

7. No7 HydraLuminous Moisturising Foundation Price: £ 14.95 www.boots.com Buy now Description Summary: Perfect for achieving a natural finish, this foundation feels ultra-light on the skin ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Ideal for dry skin as it is full of hydrating properties to keep skin moisturised, healthy and bright. Cons Combination to oily skin types may not love its luminous finish.

8. NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation Price: £ 10 www.sephora.co.uk Buy now Description Summary: If you prefer your finish to be glowing, not matte, try this NYX cosmetics ... read more Pros & Cons Pros It's lightweight yet boasts a medium coverage Cons The glowy finish makes it unideal for oily skin

9. Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Glow Foundation Price: £ 45 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Summary: Here's a foundation that truly puts skin first. With a 97% natural-origin formula ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Perfect for a glowy, smooth finish. Cons Combination to oily skin types will prefer the matte version.

10. L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation with SPF and Hyaluronic Acid Price: £ 7.69 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Summary: A tried-and-tested classic that puts skin first. The formula includes hyaluronic ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The built-in SPF will provide an extra layer of UV protection Cons If you like full coverage, you will have to build the layers of this.

How to apply foundation

Start by prepping your skin to give yourself a clean canvas to apply the foundation to. Use a cleanser and moisturiser to prep, and then apply your chosen primer on top. Once the skin is prepped and primed, you can begin the foundation application. Dab the foundation on the key areas of your face - forehead, cheeks, chin - with your fingers. If you're using a foundation brush, use a buffing motion to cover the skin with the foundation. If you chose to use a sponge, quickly dab the foundation dots to blend it out. Start from the centre of your face and work your way out to your hairline and jaw. Continue to tap the foundation under the chin and jaw to blend the edges out.

5 Fool-Proof Tips To Make Your Foundation Last All Day

Now you have settled for one of Grazia's recommended non-budging foundations, it's time to become acquainted with some tips and tricks to give your make-up the staying power. Tip 1) Use the right foundation for your skin type...

Gallery Foundation Tips 1 of 5 1) Use the right foundation for your skin type No brainer, right? But you can really maximize your product's lasting-power by being smart about your skin's needs. As a rule of thumb, if your skin is oily opt for a powder/oil-free foundation and if your skin is dry then anything with 'moisturising' in the description is a firm choice. 2 of 5 2) Don't skip the primer You wouldn't paint your Gogh-inspired masterpiece on an old Zara receipt would you? Even if you did want to deface the fact that you dropped half of your paycheck in under one hour (though kudos to you for not messing around). You'd want to start your painting extravaganza on the finest paper you can get your well-manicured paws on and as we are not all blessed with naturally perfect skin (note: too many late nights and red wine) sometimes you need to cheat it. That brings us to primer- a make-up bag staple, which often get's wrongly demoted to the bottom of your make-up drawer. 3 of 5 3) Use a damp beauty blender MUA Kate Lee who paints everyone from Keira Knightley to Rooney Mara's face, is an avid fan of using a beauty blender for a flawless base that lasts all day. The dampness on the sponge leaves your make-up streak-free with a dewy finish. You can buy a beauty blender here. 4 of 5 4) Use a finishing powder Depending on your skin type, a regular face powder can sometimes leave skin looking dry which is definitely not a look championed on the runway. To compromise, we recommend setting your foundation with a light finishing powder like Bare Mineral's Mineral Veil which is hydrating, minimises pores and keeps your base in place all day. 5 of 5 5) Opt for a more natural finish Reality check - we all have imperfections - they are what make us beautiful and what makes you you. Channel your inner-hot mess, by mixing your foundation with a moisturiser for a sheer look thats super healthy and natural.

What's The Best Foundation For My Skin Type?

When choosing a foundation, consider your skin type and the finish you're after.

Best foundation for oily skin:

Oily skin? ‘The most common complaint for oily skin is that makeup disappears,' says Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Sam Bunting, ‘so avoid overly dewy foundations, as invariably these formulas end up moving around as oil reaches the surface of the skin.' Something like Milk Makeup's Blur Liquid Matte Foundation, £36, is a great choice as it's blended with powder microspheres that create a soft focus finish. Or, try a foundation stick like MAC's Studio Fix Soft Matte Foundation Stick, £27, which can be swiped on and blended in until you get the coverage you so desire. And if you'd prefer something lightweight yet full coverage, Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation, £31, will be right up your street with its second-skin feel and matte finish that will last all day. Plus, it comes in an impressive shade range of 50 shades.

Best foundation for combination skin:

Combination is the most common skin-type, and is characterised by ‘visible pores in the centre of the face where there is sheen due to oil production, but by contrast, pores on the cheeks are barely noticeable where skin is normal to dry’, explains Dr Sam Bunting. The secret to perfecting this skin-type is to treat each area differently. ‘Apply face powder down the centre of the face only – where the skin creates oil and leave it free from the cheeks and outer edges, applying just a cream foundation and luminizer here to create shine and moisture’ says Lynsey Alexander. Dr Bunting recommends Armani Luminous Silk foundation, £42, ‘it’s dewy and sheer giving just the right amount of coverage.'

Best foundation for dry skin:

If you're dry skinned and after a foundation that hydrates, look out for key ingredients like hyaluronic acid. L'Oreal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Water-Cream, £10.99, is water-based and feels like a tinted moisturiser - lending skin a veil of dewy coverage that will stay put for hours. Or there's Fenty Beauty PRO FILT'R Hydrating Foundation, £27, (available in 50 shades to suit every skin tone) that combines sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hyaluronic acid) with grape seed oil to really nourish skin while providing great coverage. Steer away from powder and matte formulas, as Dr Bunting explains, ‘matte finish products will make skin look cake-y or cracked as the day wears on.'

And finally, if you're in the market for a new foundation brush that will make application totally seamless, choose from our curated edit here. From stippling brushes to kabuki brushes, we've narrowed down the 10 best foundation brushes to achieve a blended, second-skin finish that will help your base stick around all day/night long. You can thank us later!

How to adapt your foundation

There are a few ways to adapt your foundation shade, the most simple way being to mix it with a lighter or darker foundation. If you don't have a choice of foundations shades at home, a good way to dilute the shade (if needed) is to combine with your moisturiser or a primer.