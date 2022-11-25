Yes, Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation Is In The Black Friday Sale And It’s A Steal

Giorgio Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation is a trusted go-to for pros and make-up obsessives alike. It is frequently credited in the rundown of make-up products used on A-list celebrities during red carpet season, and has amassed a cult following.

From Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle and Ariana Grande, Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation has enjoyed celebrity-approval on mass, testament to its seemingly unshakeable holy grail status, and it's not hard to see why. The multi-award winning foundation is as lightweight as they come and offers barely-there coverage. Inspired to restock? Shop it today in the Black Friday sales.

Usually £44.50, the luxe foundation is on sale at LookFanstic for just £33.38, that's a saving of £11.12. Packed with glycerin, a hero ingredient that helps to lock in long-lasting hydration, the velvety formula keeps skin moisturised, making it comfortable enough to be worn all day.

If you're into a second-skin finish this foundation is for you and there are 40 shades to choose from. Whether you're topping up your supplies or you're tempted to give it a whirl for the first time, shop the cult classic below:

Shop: Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation