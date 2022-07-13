These Foundations Are Great For Pale Skin

by Grazia Beauty Team |

Finding the perfect shade of foundation is no mean feat, whatever your skin tone. Sit at either end of the skin tone spectrum (very dark or very pale skin)? Consider your challenge doubled.

If you sit on the lighter end of the spectrum, you’ve probably dealt with your fair share of beauty mishaps over the years. The foundation that promised to 'warm you up a little'? The base that swatched perfectly on the back of your hand, but turned orange after an hour? Played it too safe, and ended up with a chalky finish? Chances are, you've done one (or all three)...

But while mid-toned hues previously held the monopoly when it came to great foundations, both high street and higher end brands have since upped their game for all skin tones (making it even harder to know where, exactly, to put your money).

We've compiled the ultimate edit of foundations to suit pale skin tones. There's a variety of finishes and textures - so whether you're after a radiant finish that still gives good coverage, or a long-lasting matte texture that won't become chalky throughout the day, we've got you covered. Once you've found The One, try our edit of the best make-up brushes to ensure a flawless finish (bye bye streaky tide marks...)

Gallery <br><br>SHOP NOW: The Best Foundations For Pale Skin 2021 1 of 5 CREDIT: MAC MAC's mantra of 'all ages, all races, all genders' has been at the forefront of the brand since its inception. MAC's Studio Fix Fluid has 63 shades, all with an impressive range of undertones. If you're overwhelmed, the brand has a handy foundation shade finder that proves useful. Each product in the Studio Fix range is designed with photography and studio lighting in mind. This foundation is full coverage, oil free and will. not. budge. Overall, best for: those who want an opaque, long lasting coverage. 2 of 5 CREDIT: Look Fantastic There are 40 shades of this make-up artist favourite. It has a medium coverage, and looks plush and satiny on the skin. It has a distinct 'blurring' quality too, that does a good job of concealing blemishes (without caking). Overall, best for: a velvety, medium coverage finish that doesn't look heavy. 3 of 5 CREDIT: Look Fantastic Oily skin? This one is for you. This foundation is best described as a powdery balm; it feels silky soft and has a completely matte finish. The coverage is on the full side, but does look natural and melts into the skin well. Overall, best for: a totally matte base that creates a great canvas for other make-up. 4 of 5 CREDIT: Boots The nature of this foundation? The clue is in the name (it does, indeed, feel 'skin-caring.') This foundation is half glow, half coverage. On the skin, it appears juicy, and lends a pretty glow. There's a palette of 30 different shades to choose from, all with a range of undertones. Keep on hand if you want a polished (yet undetectable) finish. Overall, best for: normal to dry skin, for coverage that looks naturally luminous. 5 of 5 CREDIT: John Lewis If you're on the hunt for a lightweight foundation that retains a good amount of coverage, look no further. For all its lightweight texture, it conceals discolouration surprisingly well and doesn't cake or settle when built up. Overall, best for: normal, dry or combination skin that wants coverage with a touch of glow.