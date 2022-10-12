The Foundation That Matches 99.5% Of Skin Tones Is In The Amazon Prime Day Sale For £7

With a sale on your hands, it can be hard to know where to start. Our advice? Start with the basics. For me, that means a product that is an everyday essential in my kit, a trusted go-to that can provide the perfect base which I can add to throughout the day. And, as far as high street foundation goes, one stands apart from the crowd.

The L'Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation has become a tried and true classic, having burst on to the scene with an impressive dedication to matching a diversity of skin tones, it's true-to-skin coverage and incorporation of skincare actives like hyaluronic acid.

On sale in the Amazon Prime Day event for just £6.56, down from £9.99, this offer is an absolute steal for a few reasons. Featuring hyaluronic acid, glycerin and aloe vera extract, it puts skin first, ensuring that good make-up doesn't come at the cost of good skin. You can expect all-day hydration and an enhanced natural glow thanks to these skin-loving ingredients.

Loved by everyone from Kate Winslet to Rochelle Humes, the Tue Match range is suitable for sensitive skin, the natural, barely-there coverage can be built up to really match your skin undertone, which brings me on to point three: skin tones.

They weren't lying when they said True Match. L'Oreal Paris has recently extended its shade range to suit 48 inclusive shades – all thanks to the addition of two new colour pigments. By adding two colour pigments into the mix (green and blue) alongside the existing white, yellow, red and black shades, the brand were able to add nine brand new shades into the existing line up, providing more opportunities for people of varying skin tones to try the product.

Very impressive indeed.