We can’t deny it – finding the best foundation for our individual skin type isn’t the easiest of tasks. Thankfully, that’s where Grazia come in. The beauty team have personally tried and tested an abundance of foundations suited to all skin types, tones, and textures- from cult classics beloved by celebrities to new-generation heroes that have set TikTok alight.
Whether you’re after the best full coverage foundation (for those who love to conceal their blemishes), the best radiance boosting foundation for mature skin, the best bases for drier complexions, (or perhaps just want all the insider insight into the the best drug store foundations out there) – we have you covered.
Today? We’re shining a spotlight on the best foundation for combination skin. Those with combination skin (myself included) will know only too well the fine line we have to straddle when choosing the best base. 'In general, those of with combination skin tend to grapple with an oily t-zone, more pronounced pores, breakouts, and drier patches of skin,' explains make-up artist Enya Sullivan.
The Best Foundations For Combination Skin To Buy: Our Shortlist
Best for radiance: Nars Cosmetics Natural Radiance Longwear Foundation
Best for flawless skin: Armani Silk Luminous Glow
Best BB Cream: Erborian Super BB
Best Budget Option: L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation
Understandably choosing a good foundation for combination skin can be tricky. The dream? Something that will combat excess oil, hydrate drier areas and cover blemishes…all without feeling or looking cakey.
Shop: 7 Of The Best Foundations For Combination Skin 2023
Best For Radiance
Description
It’s no secret that Nars are renowned for their excellent foundation offerings, and their Natural
Pros
- 27 shades
Best For Flawless Skin
Description
A cult classic among make-up artists the Armani Luminous Silk foundation finds the sweet spot
Pros
- 40 shades
- Oil free
Best BB Cream
Description
Pros
- 5 shades
- A half skincare, half make-up formula
Best Budget Foundation
Description
Beloved by beauty editors and influencers alike, L'Oréal's True Match Foundation is something of a
Best Oil-Free Foundation
Description
Made with 'self-refreshing' technology - yes, really - this foundation works hard. It resists
Pros
- 11 shades
- Oil-free
- SPF 30
Best Matte Foundation
Description
Do you have combination skin but still like a matte finish? This one's for you. The Yves Saint
Pros
- 35 Shades
- SPF39 PA++
Best Lightweight Foundation
Description
Recommended by make-up artists around the world The IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight
Pros
- SPF 40
- 22 Shades
Foundation For Combination Skin FAQ's
How To Choose Foundation For Combination Skin
'I always tell my clients with combination skin to choose a foundation that won't block pores, is formulated with skincare ingredients, and isn't too drying,' explains Enya. 'That said, it really is a matter of personal preference and there is no rule book. You can use a dewy foundation and team it with a mattifying powder just as you can team a mattifying foundation with a glow-giving powder.'
Don't be afraid to pop to your local make-up counter for some samples before you make a purchase.
What's The Best Way To Prep Combination Skin For Make-Up?
'Firstly I'd look out for products that are non-comedogenic which means non-pore clogging ,' explains Enya. 'You can prep your complexion with two different products to suit your combination skin. Use a more mattifying primer around the t-zone and a more hydrating product around the cheeks or anywhere else where you might be dry.
Her top tip?
'Leave behind any rich moisturisers. Those should be saved for bedtime. Otherwise, your make-up will slide off the skin.'
What's The Best Way To Apply Foundation For Combination Skin?
'The best way to apply foundation for combination skin is dependant on what finish you're after. I don't believe there's a right or wrong way to apply foundation for an oily meets dry complexion. It's so much more important to ensure you're using the right foundation for your skin type. I would use a flat brush starting from the middle of the face and out towards the jaw line if I wanted a heavy finish. For a lighter finish I'd use a more rounded fluffy brush, and for a 'flawless filter' type look I'd always use a sponge.'