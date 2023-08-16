We can’t deny it – finding the best foundation for our individual skin type isn’t the easiest of tasks. Thankfully, that’s where Grazia come in. The beauty team have personally tried and tested an abundance of foundations suited to all skin types, tones, and textures- from cult classics beloved by celebrities to new-generation heroes that have set TikTok alight.

Today? We’re shining a spotlight on the best foundation for combination skin. Those with combination skin (myself included) will know only too well the fine line we have to straddle when choosing the best base. 'In general, those of with combination skin tend to grapple with an oily t-zone, more pronounced pores, breakouts, and drier patches of skin,' explains make-up artist Enya Sullivan.

The Best Foundations For Combination Skin To Buy: Our Shortlist

Best for radiance: Nars Cosmetics Natural Radiance Longwear Foundation

Best for flawless skin: Armani Silk Luminous Glow

Best BB Cream: Erborian Super BB

Best Budget Option: L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation

Understandably choosing a good foundation for combination skin can be tricky. The dream? Something that will combat excess oil, hydrate drier areas and cover blemishes…all without feeling or looking cakey.

Shop: 7 Of The Best Foundations For Combination Skin 2023

1. Nars Cosmetics Natural Radiance Longwear Foundation Best For Radiance Price: £ 39 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description It’s no secret that Nars are renowned for their excellent foundation offerings, and their Natural ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 27 shades

2. Armani Luminous Silk Foundation Best For Flawless Skin Price: £ 45 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description A cult classic among make-up artists the Armani Luminous Silk foundation finds the sweet spot ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 40 shades

Oil free

3. Erborian Super BB Best BB Cream Price: £ 41 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description For a truly beautiful, skincare-infused [BB ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 5 shades

A half skincare, half make-up formula

4. L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation Best Budget Foundation Price: £ 10.99 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Beloved by beauty editors and influencers alike, L'Oréal's True Match Foundation is something of a ... read more

5. Shiseido Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation Best Oil-Free Foundation Price: £ 45 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Made with 'self-refreshing' technology - yes, really - this foundation works hard. It resists ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 11 shades

Oil-free

SPF 30

6. Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Luminous Matte Foundation with SPF 39 Best Matte Foundation Price: £ 38 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Do you have combination skin but still like a matte finish? This one's for you. The Yves Saint ... read more Pros & Cons Pros 35 Shades

SPF39 PA++

7. IT Cosmetics CC+ and Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation and Glow Serum Best Lightweight Foundation Price: £ 36.50 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Recommended by make-up artists around the world The IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight ... read more Pros & Cons Pros SPF 40

22 Shades

Foundation For Combination Skin FAQ's

How To Choose Foundation For Combination Skin

'I always tell my clients with combination skin to choose a foundation that won't block pores, is formulated with skincare ingredients, and isn't too drying,' explains Enya. 'That said, it really is a matter of personal preference and there is no rule book. You can use a dewy foundation and team it with a mattifying powder just as you can team a mattifying foundation with a glow-giving powder.'

Don't be afraid to pop to your local make-up counter for some samples before you make a purchase.

What's The Best Way To Prep Combination Skin For Make-Up?

'Firstly I'd look out for products that are non-comedogenic which means non-pore clogging ,' explains Enya. 'You can prep your complexion with two different products to suit your combination skin. Use a more mattifying primer around the t-zone and a more hydrating product around the cheeks or anywhere else where you might be dry.

Her top tip?

'Leave behind any rich moisturisers. Those should be saved for bedtime. Otherwise, your make-up will slide off the skin.'

What's The Best Way To Apply Foundation For Combination Skin?