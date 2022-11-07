The Best High-Street Foundations Worth Adding To Your Beauty Arsenal

Gallery SHOP: The Best High-Street Foundations

Loved by our Beauty Director, this lightweight foundation lets your skin peek through whilst giving a touch of natural coverage - just enough to even out skin tone and disguise any sign of redness.

Coverage: Lightweight

No. of shades: 12

Customer review: "I can't say enough about this foundation it is absolutely amazing. It is easy to apply, goes onto the skin smoothly and is easy to blend and build up if necessary. It does not need a primer underneath and does not clog pores or cause dryness. It leaves a lovely soft glow and is a lovely texture and makes skin look flawless. Also has SPF in it which is fantastic."