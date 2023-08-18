Hailey Bieber’s ‘Cinnamon Cookie Butter Hair’ Is Set To Be The Next Big Thing

If there’s one lady solely responsible for multitudes of viral trends across TikTok? It’s got to be Hailey Bieber. Frequently, the model and founder of Rhode Beauty has been the name behind the seemingly never-ending list of food related beauty trends cropping up across all corners of the internet. Read: Latte make-up, glazed-donut nails and strawberry girl blush – to name just a handful. And if her latest hair revamp is anything to go by, Hailey’s penchant for sweet treats shows absolutely no sign of waning.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Hailey’s hairstylist Matt Rez revealed her newly coloured bob. Gone was the cool brunette in favour of something slightly lighter and warmer – a chestnut brown, with just the faintest hint of a copper red. Naturally, her latest ‘do has already been coined with a moniker that sounds good enough to eat. 'We named it “cinnamon cookie butter” 🍂🍪🧈'wrote Matt in the caption, and, judging by the slews of – ‘don’t be shy, drop the formula,’ comments, this one is destined to become highly requested in salons the world over.

Revealed: Hailey Bieber's Cinnamon Cookie Butter Hair

Yet, while the world look to beauty trends championed by Hailey Bieber, it turns out that Hailey might actually be looking to us mere mortals for her own inspiration. TikToker @kylaleelee revealed the star had liked her own hair video just days earlier – and it’s fair to say that the resemblance is uncanny.

‘Hailey Bieber liked two of my TikToks recently,’ revealed Kyla, ‘one of them being this hair 360 that I posted, and yesterday she just posted this selfie on Instagram of her new hair colour. And it just got me thinking…what are the chances of that!’

Inspired to hit the salon in the quest for your own cinnamon cookie butter hues? Consider this your cue to book in now - we predict a stampede.