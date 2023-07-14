Latte Make-Up Is Taking Over TikTok As Summer’s Biggest Beauty Trend

Trust TikTok to ignite the hottest new make-up trend for the new season. Whether it's the £12.99 summer-friendly skin tint on everyone's lips or a new concealer hack, the platform is an endless abyss for beauty offerings and the latest has even caught the attention of celebrity make-up artists and beauty brand founders alike. So far, latte make-up has already amassed a cool 70.1M views (and counting) and it's not hard to see why.

Hailey Bieber's go-to make-up artist, Mary Phillips is the latest to jump on the trend and took to Instagram to share her take, saying 'Tried the latte make-up trend though mine’s more like an oat cappuccino 🥰☕️ what do you think?'. Similarly, founder of Vieve, Jamie Genevieve's latest YouTube video is a recreation of the viral look. Posting yesterday, the make-up artist said, 'There is a trend going around that I am a huge fan of, it's called latte make-up... The latte trend is a warm brown smokey eye, my guys, but it's a trend so it's new and interesting.'

What is the latte make-up trend?

Featuring shades of nude and brown, the trend is all about capturing the warm, bronzy tones of summer. Think: sun-kissed, natural-looking skin loaded with caramel hues and a soft brown, barely-there lip. Like the warm drink it's coined after it is balanced with neutral tones, velvety in texture and glistens under the right lights.

Pinterest images used in countless TikToks as the inspirational springboard for the look have been traced back to Aussie make-up artist Tanielle Jai, whose work on a jewellery photoshoot in 2018 is now making the rounds and forming the basis of the make-up trend.

Addressing the news of her work going viral, Tanielle wrote on Instagram, 'This image is popping off on TikTok - and it’s just so funny how a look from 2018 is going viral now. I remember the day when @carleneraschke and ash who owns @cendre.co did this shoot - it was our first ever Cendre shoot all together and we just knew we made magic! And every shoot since has just been amazing. They call this “latte make-up” but it’s just bronzed make-up lol using caramel tones. But hey I’m here for it. Thanks for the love people.'

How to do latte make-up

In a separate video posted to Instagram, Tanielle breaks down exactly how she creates the look. Defining it as a bronzed goddess, summery, smoky style, she explains that warm, bonze, caramel tones are the key. 'The important thing with latte make-up is that it's a monochromatic caramel look, so we are going for yellow-based products, we are staying away from red tones... think of olive tones [ and ] caramel tones,' – sadly, that means no blush.

Start with a light, glowy base that allows your skin to breath. Tanielle uses ICONIC London's Radiance Booster, £25.60, around the perimeters of the face where you would usually bronze, which bears the same hallmarks as Mary Phililps' viral under contouring method. Then use bronzer as your contour in the usual places including the lids and lower lash line. Tanielle forgoes foundation for the look and moves onto concealer to create dimension using Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, £26.

For the eyes, Tanielle unconventionally begins with a lip liner and says you can use any one in a nude brown colour to achieve the look. Swipe it across the lower lash line, upper lash line and wing it out before taking it through the crease. Then take a caramel-toned, yellowy-brown eyeshadow, ensuring it doesn't err on the side of red or orange, and sweep over the places you've applied the bronzer and lip liner, don't be afraid to really smoke out the lower lash line. Tanielle uses Bask, a sandy brown matte, found in the Sigma Ambiance Eyeshadow Palette, £41.16. While she loves to finish the eyes there, you can make like the TikTok girlies and add a pop of bronze sparkle in the centre of the lid.

Moving onto eyeliner, Tanielle says, 'you want to stay away from black eyeliner and stay with the browns'. Run a brown liner along your lower waterline and use it to wing out your top liner slightly for a lift. Then coat top lashes in plenty of non-clumpy mascara, we love Lancôme's Mr. Big Mascara, £20, and be sure to leave the bottom lashes bare for a feline effect. Re-add your beauty marks and freckles with an eyebrow pencil.

Finally, after applying a small amount of powder to the centre of the face (being careful not to mattify the glow), move onto lips by using a yellowy-brown lip liner, like MAC Cosmetic's Lip Pencil in Cork, £16.65, and then apply a nude lipstick in the centre.

Our verdict on the latte make-up trend

Whether or not you believe this is just another repurposed look from an existing trend, it's hard to deny its appeal. Being based solely on neutral, natural tones, this is a universal trend that works beautifully on all complexions, from light to medium and rich to deep skin tones, you need only adapt the undertones of the products to enjoy the sun-kissed flawless finish of the trend. Keen to try it? Gear up with these essentials.

Main image: TikTok @kayebassey, @frishtaxx and @stxph.h

Shop: Latte make-up essentials

1. ICONIC London Radiance Booster Buy now Description Apply this luminous multi-functional cream to areas of the face for a bronzy glow. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Buy now Description This lightweight concealer will bring brightness and dimension to your skin in seconds, use it to ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Sigma Ambiance Eyeshadow Palette Buy now Description This 14 pan palette offers a mix of mattes and shimmers, all in beautiful warm-toned shades that ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Lancôme Mr. Big Mascara Buy now Description For big, volume-packed lashes that still manage to be fluttery, try this. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now