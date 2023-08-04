TikTok Is Going Crazy For The Strawberry Girl Aesthetic – Here’s What It Involves

Trust Hailey Bieber to tell us exactly what's 'in' for summer - she sure has form for sparking viral trends. Flash back to earlier this year, for example - who could forget the gleaming glazed doughtnut nails that took over every salon around the world. And then there was her recent approval of the latte girl trend, a coffee-toned make-up look featuring an abundance of nudes and browns. Now? The model has officially declared this season 'Strawberry Girl Summer' - and we're all ears.

Taking to her Instagram grid, Hailey captioned her latest carousel post as 'strawberry girl summer.' Pictures included several pink-cheeked make-up looks but the stand out was a playful selfie involving a Rhode-branded strawberry sticker. Naturally, fans are speculating that the skincare maven may be hinting at yet another new product from her eponymous beauty line Rhode. One user said, 'Does this mean we're getting a Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment?' And if you look a bit closer? Well, her lips do look suspiciously rosy...

What is the Strawberry girl trend?

So, what exactly is the strawberry girl trend taking TikTok by storm? With a whopping 13.8 million views under the hashtag, this trend follows in the footsteps of the vanilla girl and latte girl aesthetic while offering a broader range of creativity. Think whimsical Balletcore, European Summer, and pops of pretty pinks. Where beauty is involved imagine delicate, creamy blushers, glowing lip tints and sweet polish designs. Long story short? The Strawberry Girl trend embodies 'sweetness.' And it couldn't be more pretty.

Fancy tapping into the Hailey approved trend yourself? Shop the products below to get you started. As for the Rhode Lip Peptide Treatment? Watch this space.

