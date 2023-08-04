Aldi’s Latest Dupe Is A £6 Perfume – And The Savings Could Be Your Biggest Yet

Let’s talk Aldi. Specifically, their impressive collection of beauty dupes which have garnered considerable social media attention across the country. Time and time again, Aldi’s bargain alternatives have TikTok rushing to get their hands on the latest Lacura launch. Needless to say, when the reviews are consistently excellent, it comes as no surprise that Aldi’s beauty dupes sell out. And they sell out fast.

Chances are you’ll recognise the most recent perfume dupe to hit the Aldi shelves. Enter the Lacura Her Reign Eau de Parfum, £6.99 which is modelled on the classic Paris-London perfume house Creed, specifically their Aventus For Her Eau de Parfum, £260. So with such an impressive saving, just how do they compare?

One spritz of Lacura Her Reign reveals a sweet, summer ready scent that feels bright and energising. Notes include fresh apple and lemon which pair perfectly with spicy pink pepper and bergamot tones. There's also rose, sandalwood, amber, peach and ylang-ylang. Creed's OG offering does share undeniably similar ingredients - there's apple, pink pepper, bergamot and sandalwood. And there's also amber, peach and ylang-ylang. Could this be Aldi's most blatant offering yet? The jury is out.

For us, there's no denying that the notes in each fragrance are comparable. In fact, when spritzed side by side they do smell similar. However, fans of the original are unlikely to be swayed. When it comes to scent longevity and luxurious bottles? Creed are just about as good as it gets.

Aldi’s new perfume is available in stores now while stocks last.

Shop: The Original