Tissues At The Ready: Here Come The 2022 Christmas Adverts

As sure as the sun will rise each morning and as reality dating shows will cast exclusively toxic men, come the start of November each year, Christmas Mode is officially activated.

And there’s no truer marker of the end of Spooky Szn and the start of the festive one that the deluge of Christmas adverts raining down on we the consumer public – that and Maria Carey, obviously.

First to hit screens this year is the final instalment of Disney’s From Our Family To Yours trilogy, telling the story of protagonist Ella as she welcomes a new half sibling.

Previous chapters – aired in 2020 and 2021 – saw Ella settle into life with a new stepdad and, in 2021, Ella’s great-grandma, Lola, remember her own childhood Christmases, treasuring the Mickey Mouse toy she was given by her father in 1940.

According to Disney, 'The Gift' is a powerful story of sibling relationships, experienced through the eyes of youngest child Ella, as she adjusts to the changing family dynamic.

‘At the heart of the story is a beloved glow in the dark Mickey Mouse soft toy, which connects both past, present and future. Whilst the elder brother, Max is first shown giving Ella the Mickey Mouse to comfort her at night, Ella then gifts the soft toy to her new-born sibling at their first meet, welcoming them to the family.’

But rather than a call to reckless consumerism (the true meaning of Christmas, FYI) Disney’s first ever Christmas telly ads are in support of their 40-year partnership with the Make A Wish foundation, a charity which grants the wishes of critically ill children, from being a princess for the day to meeting their favourite superheroes. Jessica Darrow, the voice of Luisa Madrigal in last year’s Encanto, provides the vocals to the film’s original soundtrack, A Little More.