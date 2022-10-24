  1. Home
Luxury Gifts To Give The Most Stylish People You Know This Christmas

Even the hardest-to-please will be overjoyed with any one of these presents.

by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

Christmas is not, of course, about presents. But that doesn't actually help you when it comes to shopping for all of your favourite people. Sure, it's the thought that counts but you do also want to give your loved ones things they'll really love and treasure for years to come.

Why not, then, present them with something from their favourite fashion house or luxury label? While this depends heavily on budget, there are some truly lovely gifts that won't completely break the bank.

You may also be searching for an investment piece to really impress, in which case we have you covered on that front, too. From Louis Vuitton's insta-famous boots to Dior sunglasses, Jo Malone's luxurious new cologne and Prada's hair-saving accessories, we've found the best luxury gifts for every budget – and style.

SHOP: The Best Luxury Gifts For Christmas 2022

Louis Vuitton, Pillow Comfort Ankle Boots, £835
1 of 22

Louis Vuitton's Pillow boots have been seen on everyone from Sophie Turner to Viola Davis and a whole host of Insta-famous women, too. It's not hard to see why – they're comfortable, practical and irresistibly squishy, promising to save feet from any inclement weather. One for the fashion fanatic in your life.

Johnstons of Elgin, Cashmere Beanie Hat and Gloves Set
2 of 22

There are few presents as luxurious as cashmere and Johnstons of Elgin does it better than most. These lovely sets are available in a range of colours and styles – choose between regular gloves and mittens.

Dior, Brown Tortoiseshell-Effect Butterfly Sunglasses
3 of 22

A classic pair of sunglasses is always a winning present, particularly when they come courtesy of Dior. Buy these for your favourite person and then borrow them as much as possible.

Cartier, Trinity Earrings
4 of 22

You can't really go wrong with diamonds, can you? Cartier's earrings are crafted from 18K white gold, 18K rose gold and 18K yellow gold, with each set with a brilliant-cut diamond. To say these would be a treat to find under the tree might be an understatement...

INUIKII, Crossover Strap Shearling Slides
5 of 22

No feet could resist these snuggly slippers, guaranteed to keep their recipient warm all winter. It'll be like walking on a cloud.

Fendi, Logo-Embroidered T-Shirt
6 of 22

Any fashion fans in your life will be thrilled with finding Fendi under the tree. While it can sometimes be tricky to buy clothes for others, you're in safe territory with a stylish T-shirt.

Chanel, LES 4 OMBRES Quadra Eyeshadow Palette
7 of 22

For the beauty addict in your life, few presents will be as well-received as anything from Chanel's oeuvre. This eyeshadow palette is a particular winner, with shades to suit everyone.

Burberry, Vintage Check and Leather Continental Wallet
8 of 22

Burberry's classic check print has never looked better than on this timeless wallet.

Hunter, In/Out Sock Chelsea Boots
9 of 22

Not just for the Christmas Day walk, a pair of Hunter boots will last forever. Give these to the friend who needs practical footwear that doesn't sacrifice style.

Armani CASA, Decorative Cushion
10 of 22

An easy way to make any room of a house instantly more chic? Just add an Armani pillow, of course.

Aspinal, Leather Passport Cover
11 of 22

For anyone who's a frequent traveller, this Aspinal passport cover will be a very welcome present indeed.

Essentiel Antwerp, Metallic Shoulder Bag
12 of 22

Essentiel Antwerp's squidgy shoulder bags are irresistible and versatile – they can also be carried as a clutch.

Swarovski, Drop Earrings
13 of 22

For any magpies you know, these earrings will be exactly what they want to unwrap this Christmas.

Jo Malone, Moonlit Camomile Cologne
14 of 22

Who wouldn't want to find one of Jo Malone's luxurious fragrances under the tree? This one is specially designed to encourage peaceful sleep and you can even personalise the bottle with a special message.

Manolo Blahnik, Maysale 55 Jewel Kitten Mules
15 of 22

Beautiful shoes that basically double up as a work of art: who wouldn't love these?

Loewe, Neutral Anagram Logo Wool Scarf
16 of 22

If you're buying this as a gift this Christmas, let's just say I wish you were my friend.

Gucci, Lovelight bracelet with Double G
17 of 22

Nothing says 'Happy Christmas' quite like Gucci...

Madeleine Thompson, Jewel Ruffled Cashmere Jumper
18 of 22

Nobody does cashmere quite like Madeleine Thompson, whose feminine take on knitwear has broad appeal. This jumper would make a particularly lovely present.

Prada, Re-Nylon Headband
19 of 22

This really is the ultimate hair accessory. Available in eight different shades, there's one for every mood (I wish).

Max Mara, Wool and Cashmere Wrap Coat
20 of 22

You'd have to really, really love someone to buy them this, the Queen of coats. Start dropping hints now if I were you.

Mulberry, Belgrave Crossbody Messenger
21 of 22

You can't go wrong with a Mulberry bag and this new season style is sure to be a crowd pleaser. It's available in different colours, too, so you can take your pick.

Aimu00e9e Ann Lou, Ava Loafer, £500
22 of 22

Looking for a pair of shoes they will love forever? A luxurious twist on the classic loafer, Aimée Ann Lou's plush velvet loafers are perfect for New Year's Eve and beyond, and the brands recent partnership with Positive Luxury means a sustainable, luxury shopping guarantee.

