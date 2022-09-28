The spookiest day of the year is right around the corner which means we can expect the A-list to deliver their very best. Cast your minds back to 2021 and you'll remember that Squid Game seemed to be a big hitter, inspiring both Kerry Washington and Rebel Wilson.

Picking a Halloween costume is a hard decision, though, so who better to look to for inspiration than celebrities? From cute couple get-ups to downright scary zombie makeup, our favourite celebrities never let us down when it comes to costume ideas.

From Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Covid-inspired costume to the best Britney throwback from Hailey Bieber, here’s the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021. Happy haunting!