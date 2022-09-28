  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

From Lizzo to Rihanna, get the spookiest inspiration from the A-listers' costumes.

Lizzo Halloween 2021
by Shana Lynch |
Posted

The spookiest day of the year is right around the corner which means we can expect the A-list to deliver their very best. Cast your minds back to 2021 and you'll remember that Squid Game seemed to be a big hitter, inspiring both Kerry Washington and Rebel Wilson.

Picking a Halloween costume is a hard decision, though, so who better to look to for inspiration than celebrities? From cute couple get-ups to downright scary zombie makeup, our favourite celebrities never let us down when it comes to costume ideas.

From Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Covid-inspired costume to the best Britney throwback from Hailey Bieber, here’s the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021. Happy haunting!

Gallery

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
1 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
2 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
3 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
4 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
5 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
6 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
7 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
8 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
9 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
10 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
11 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
12 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
13 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
14 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
15 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
16 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021
17 of 17
CREDIT: Instagram

READ MORE: All The 2020 Halloween Make-up Inspiration You Need RN - From Zoom Face To Spider Eyes

READ MORE: 38 Halloween Costumes Inspired by Your Favourite On-Screen Characters

READ MORE: Simple Halloween Nails: All The Inspo You Need For A DIY Halloween Mani

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us