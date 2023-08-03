A Definitive List Of The Best Movies Available On Amazon Prime

Life is all about decisions, especially when it comes to movie night. First you've got to decide which streaming service you want to subscribe to. Is is Netflix? Amazon Prime? Disney Plus? Then, once you've got the subscription, you've got to decide which movie it is that you want to watch.
Now, we can't help you decide which subscription you should go for, but we can do some of the leg work when it comes to picking what to watch.
That's right, we've taken all the hard work out of movie night and created a definitive list of all the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime. We've even split them movies into categories: rom-coms, dramas and comedies so that you can pick the perfect film for the occasion.
Now all that's left to do is sit back and relax. After you decided which snacks you're going to eat of course... Maybe we need to write something on that too!
The Best Rom-Coms on Amazon Prime
Now that Jennifer Coolidge is having her absolute moment in Hollywood, it only seems right to go back to her roots and watch what we think is one of her greatest ever roles: as the evil stepmother in A Cinderella Story.
Also starring 00s legends Hilary Duff as Sam and Chad Michael Murray as Austin Ames - aka the modern day Cinderella and Prince Charming - A Cinderella Story follows the classic rags to riches story, this time set in LA. Sam is a waitress at a diner (run by Regina King, in case you needed added incentive to watch this classic rom-com) and has been messaging popular jock Austin without actually knowing who he is. The pair agree to meet at their school's masquerade ball, but Sam is forced to sneak away before the clock strikes midnight and before they find out each other's real identities.
Best line: 'What can I get here that has no sugar, no carbs and is fat free?' 'Water.'
The film that introduced the comedic genius that is Rebel Wilson to the world and proved that Anna Kendrick was an amazing singer, Pitch Perfect is the perfect choice for a girls' night in.
All about a uni a cappella group, competing all over the world, this 2012 film managed to make unaccompanied choirs cool, spawning three sequels in the process - all of which are available to watch on Amazon Prime.
Probably more com than rom - although Anna's character Becca does start dating Skylar Astin's Jesse - this film has everything you could want for movie night: riff-offs, the power of sisterhood and a character called Fat Amy.
Best line: 'You guys are gonna get pitch-slapped so hard, your man boobs are gonna concave.'
You and the girls will have the time of your life watching Mamma Mia!, the ultimate feel-good film and the best game of A-list who's who? You've got Meryl Streep as Donna, the mother of Amanda Seyfried's Sophie, who's attempting to find her father (who could be either Colin Firth aka Harry Bright, Pierce Brosnan aka Sam Carmichael or Stellan Skarsgaard aka Bill Anderson) before her wedding to Dominic Cooper's Sky. Oh and who could forget the greatest duo of all time: Christine Baranski and Julie Walters.
All singing, all dancing, we've never not enjoyed a viewing of this 2008 rom-com, available to watch on Amazon Prime.
Best line: 'I don't care if you slept with hundreds of men. You're my mom, and I love you.'
And once you've watched the first Mamma Mia film, you can watch the sequel/ prequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again which sees all of the famous cast return as well as starring new faces Lily James (young Donna), Jeremy Irvine (young Sam) and Hugh Skinner (young Harry).
The plot is split in two with one part following young Donna (Lily) after she graduates university and falls in love, and the second part telling the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she struggles to cope following her mum's passing.
Best line: 'I just want to be upfront and say that I visually enjoy you.'
Despite being critically acclaimed, the brilliant Palm Springs has more of a cult following. The film stars Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Christin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother) as two strangers who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs, only to get stuck in a time loop.
Clever, funny and nominated for two Golden Globes, once you've watched Palm Springs, we can guarantee that it'll become a permanent feature on your rom-com movie night viewings list.
Best line: 'Material matters don't concern me.' 'With the exception of booze and burritos.'
It seems strange to have two rom-coms about people stuck in time loops on our list of the best films on Amazon Prime, but we know you'll adore them both.
Meet Cute stars Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory) as Sheila and Pete Davidson (SNL) as Gary, two individuals reliving the same day (and romantic date) over and over again in an attempt to make each version better than before.
Best line: 'It's ok to be messy sometimes.'
This truly original rom-rom on Amazon Prime tells the story of Birdy (Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us), a headstrong 14-year-old girl living in 13th-century England who will do anything to prevent her parents (Andrew Scott, Fleabag and Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie) from finding her a husband.
Catherine Called Birdy is funny and charming, and the perfect rom-com to watch when you don't really want to watch anything romantic. Kind of embodies the whole 'Men are trash' sentiment that we're quick to quote but don't really mean! Although Birdy is technically - the historical accuracy is very dubious - from the 13th century, the modern twists in the story make her an incredibly relatable character.
An absolute cult classic for a reason, Bride Wars is not just one of the greatest rom-coms on Amazon Prime, it's one the greatest rom-coms of all time. Full stop. The end. No questions allowed.
What more could you want from a rom-com? Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway as best friends and warring brides? Check. A series of childish pranks set to spoil each other's wedding? Check. Chris Pratt and Candice Bergen in supporting roles? Check and check. You'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll immediately want to give your childhood best friend a call.
Best line: 'Just so you know, if you knew exactly what was going on, you would totally side with me.'
An absolute treat of a film, I Want You Back may have only come out last year, but it's already a classic rom-com in our eyes.
The film stars Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as two recently dumped strangers who team up to sabotage the new relationships of their exes (Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood).
Yes, it's one of those rom-coms where you know exactly who's going to end up with who about 10 minutes into the movie, but you'll definitely be pleasantly surprised by the different twists and turns that the story takes on the way. Plus, who wants to watch a rom-com where the perfect couple don't end up together?
Best lines: '29 is the new 16.' 'You're 32!' 'Yeah, I mean if you want to be a scientist about it, I'm 32.'
Would it really be a definitive list of the best rom-coms on Amazon Prime if it didn't feature at least one Nora Ephron film on there?
Sometimes considered second best to the other Meg Ryan offering (When Harry Met Sally), but miles better than Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail is the kind of film that you could watch 50 times and still never get bored. It tells the story of two people who strike up a romance online, unaware they already know each other and are business rivals.
Best line: 'This woman is the most adorable creature I've ever been in contact with, and if she turns out even to be as good-looking as a mailbox, I'd be crazy not to turn my life upside down and marry her.'
The Best Dramas on Amazon Prime
Starring everyone's favourite celeb crush Timothee Chalamet in one of his grittiest roles to date, Beautiful Boy is about the relationship between a father and son - played by Steve Carell (The Office) and Timothee - which becomes increasingly strained as the latter struggles with addiction.
Powerful and nominated for several awards in 2018 when it was released, including a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award, this film is an absolute must-see.
Best line: 'I'm attracted to craziness and you're just embarrassed because I was this amazing thing, like your special creation or something and you don't like who I am now.'
Not to make you feel old or anything but The Perks Of Being A Wallflower was released back in 2012!
Based on the book of the same name by Stephen Chbosky, this coming-of-age drama depicts teenager Charlie (played by Logan Lerman, Noah) as he struggles to accumulate to high school despite the help of his new friends Sam (Emma Watson, Harry Potter) and Patrick (Ezra Miller) as well as sister Candace (Nina Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries).
An absolute forgotten gem of a film that gives us all the feels every time we watch it.
Best line: 'It's so bad that I keep fantasising that one of us is dying of cancer so that I don't have to break up with her.'
Dramatically based on the true story of the women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, Bombshell received positive views from critics who described it as 'a timely satirical takedown that finds black humour and absurdist comedy in the subject of workplace sexual harassment while never losing sight of its devastating repercussions.'
With the latest revelations that are coming out about the behind-the-scenes drama on news shows in the UK and the US, this drama - starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie - is just as timely as it was when it was first released back in 2019.
Best line: 'Nobody stops watching because of a conflict. They stop watching when there isn’t one.'
Earning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2009 for her role, Sandra Bullock leads The Blind Side - said in a Southern accent - as a strong-minded mum of two who takes in seventeen-year-old Michael 'Big Mike' Oher after learning that he's homeless and trains him to become a powerful American football player.
Another powerful drama that will have you reaching for the tissues, The Blind Side is a truly brilliant film.
Best line: 'You really expect Michael to lay down on a couch and talk about his childhood like he's Woody Allen or something? I mean, Michael's gift is his ability to forget. He's mad at no one and he really doesn't care happened in the past.'
You'll have the time of your life watching Dirty Dancing, an absolute classic that never fails to delight.
Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, this romantic-drama tells the story of Frances 'Baby' Houseman who falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle whilst at a vacation resort with her family.
Definitely one of the more light-hearted picks from the dramas on this list, Dirty Dancing still packs a punch with its forbidden love storyline.
Best line: 'Nobody puts Baby in the corner'. How could we choose anything else?
We've never quite been able to get over the breakdown of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's relationship - which started on the set of Step Up - but luckily this film takes us back to their glory days as a couple.
The movie follows the story of Tyler (Channing) and dancer Nora (Jenna), who find themselves paired up in a showcase that determines both of their futures. Despite an initial annoyance, sparks start flying and the duo create a beautiful final routine encompassing both of their skills.
Any other 90s babies try and learn the final dance routine? There's definitely some embarrassing footage of our attempt lying around somewhere!
Best line: 'Y'all are talking about dancing like it's rocket science or something.'
Although his latest offering Oppenheimer isn't yet available to watch on Amazon Prime, why don't you go back and watch Christopher Nolan's previous successes, including the incredible Dunkirk - a historical drama about the Battle of Dunkirk during WW2, which saw thousands of allied troops attacked as they waited for rescue on the beach?
Dunkirk stars a plethora of famous faces including Cillian Murphy, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy and Jack Lowden, as well as Harry Styles in his first ever film role.
Best line: 'Well done, lads. Well done.' 'All we did is survive.' 'That's enough.'
Living is the film that saw Bill Nighy nominated for his first ever Academy Award at the age of 73. We know, we're surprised he hasn't been nominated for one before too!
Set in 1953 London, the plot follows the head of the Public Works department, Rodney Williams (Bill Nighy), trying to enjoy what little time he has left on Earth after being diagnosed with a fatal illness. Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Strike's Tom Burke also star.
We genuinely can't get through this film without bawling our eyes out, so make sure you've got plenty of tissues to hand.
Best line: 'I don't have time to get angry.'
This psychological thriller follows Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck, Argo) as he becomes the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. Honestly, we wish we could tell you more about the plot, but there are so many twists and turns in this gripping drama that we wouldn't know what to tell you. A must-watch if you haven't seen it yet, and a must re-watch if you're scrolling through Amazon Prime looking for a drama.
Best line: 'We're so cute. I wanna punch us in the face.'
This may sound blasphemous considering she's one of the greatest actresses out there and shines in absolutely every film she's in, but Good Luck To You Leo Grande could be considered to be Emma Thompson at her best. Oh and her co-star Daryl McCormack is phenomenal too (and very good-looking!).
Described by critics as 'sex-positive and positively sexy' Good Luck To You Leo Grande tells the story of a recently widowed women who hires a young sex worker to help her enjoy sex for the first time in her life.
One of the best films released last year, this drama is absolutely beautiful and the perfect film to watch when you want to watch a movie with some real heart.
Best line: 'Nigella Lawson is empirically sexy, at any age.'
The Best Comedies on Amazon Prime
If you haven't seen 21 Jump Street before, where have you been?
Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are hilarious as two undercover police officers who head back to high school in order to find out who's been dealing the deadly synthetic drug called HFS (Holy F**king S**t) to students. And the students? Well they're played by some Hollywood big names like Brie Larson and Dave Franco.
Completely ridiculous at times, but surprisingly emotional at others, it's no surprise that 21 Jump Street (a reboot in itself) has spawned a series of sequels including 22 Jump Street - still pretty solid tbs - and a rumoured all-female reboot which was at one point reported to star Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya and Awkwafina.
Best line: 'They’re teenagers, man. They’re really stupid, so you should blend right in.'
Teaching us about friendship and first loves and introducing us to future acting legends Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Ke Huy Quan, The Goonies is one of - if not the - greatest comedies of the 80s. And now it's available to watch on Amazon Prime. Result!
The story follows a makeshift group of kids as they attempt to find the long lost treasure of legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy in order to prevent their homes from being foreclosed on.
The action-comedy film may seem like it's aimed at kids, but it's really not.
Best line: 'I feel like I’m baby-sitting except I’m not getting paid.'
If you were to ask a guy - honestly any guy, try it - what his favourite comedy is, we bet he'll say one of two films: Step Brothers or Anchorman. And we get it, honestly Will Ferrell is one of the best comedic actors out there and we'd be remiss not to include one of his films on our list of the best comedies on Amazon Prime.
So we've chosen Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy as our Will Ferrell pick. Set in 1970s San Diego, unsurprisingly the film is about an anchorman called Ron Burgundy who presents the news every morning on KVWN.
With a cast list that includes Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Steve Carell, you just know that you're going to be laughing out loud with almost every line.
Best line: 'You stay classy, Planet Earth.'
Ah, School of Rock, aka one of the greatest feel-good films out there.
Starring Jack Black as Dewey Finn, the story follows Dewey as he pretends to be a cover teacher at a primary school despite having no formal qualifications. Once there he sets up a band called School of Rock with the students in order to enter them into a Battle of the Bands competition and seek revenge of his former bandmates who kicked him out.
Yes it's a morally dubious plot, but if you overlook that then you've got yourself the perfect comedy for movie night.
Best line: 'You're tacky and I hate you.'
Essentially taking the mickey out of the James Bond movie franchise, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is an absolute cult classic.
Mike Myers (aka the voice of Shrek) plays Austin Powers - as well as a few other characters - a terrible secret agent who somehow manages to charm every woman that he meets.
Although it's the second Austin Powers movie of the three, it's easily the best and you definitely don't need to have seen the first one in order to enjoy it.
Best line: 'Do you know how we keep warm in Russia?' 'I can guess, baby.' 'We play chess.' 'I guessed wrong.'
Robert De Niro is probably best known for his hardcore roles in movies like Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, but in Meet the Parents, he proved that he was a brilliant comedic actor as well.
This iconic 00s movie chronicles the first meeting of nurse Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and his girlfriend's parents (Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes and Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes), detailing everything that comically goes wrong between them.
Best line: 'I was scared of your dad back when I thought he was a florist. It’s wonderful to know that I’ve actually got a CIA spy-hunter on my a**.'
Name a funny Hollywood actress and we can almost guarantee that they're in this film. Mia Kunis? Yep. Christina Applegate? Yep. Kathryn Hahn? Yep. Kristen Bell? Yep.
The plot follows a trio of mismatched mums (Mia Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell) who decide that they're fed up with trying to be the perfect mothers and decide to make life easier for themselves, with hilarious and heart-warming consequences.
Best line: 'That’s the worst part about being a mom. You don’t know whether or not you’re doing a good job until they’re fully grown.'
Rowan Atkinson was one of the staple comedic actors of our childhood starring in both Mr Bean and the Johnny English franchise, so of course we had to include him on our top picks list.
Johnny English follows bumbling spy Johnny English (Rowan Atkinson) on his latest case to track down the stolen crown jewels with the help of his sidekick Angus Bough (Ben Miller). Honestly, it's such a fun film that you just can't help but love it.
Also, Natalie Imbruglia as a secret agent? Sign us up!
Best line: 'A good agent doesn't need gadgets. The only gadgets I've ever needed are a sharp eye, sensitive hearing and a whole bunch of bigger brains.'
Ok, so we're not really sure what category Everything Everywhere All At Once should fall into, but we've settled on comedy only because it made us laugh slightly more than it mad us cry... It's not the most solid logic we've ever used, but we knew that we had to include the Academy Award-winning film somewhere in this article!
Honestly, we don't really know where to begin when describing the plot of this film, but essentially Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who - while being audited by the IRS - discovers that she must travel through parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse. It sounds confusing, but it's actually a very easy-to-follow film.
Best line: 'I always learn something when I hang out with the elderly. Old people are very wise.'
An empowering female comedy if you ever needed one, How To Be Single stars Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson as two single women living in New York and navigating life and love in the big city alongside Leslie Mann and Alison Brie.
The perfect movie to watch when you're feeling hungover or are having a movie night with the girls.
Best line: 'If you're using my free wifi, could you at least do me a favour and not write s**t like "I want to wake up next to my best friend"?'