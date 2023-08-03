A Definitive List Of The Best Movies Available On Amazon Prime

Gallery The Best Rom-Coms on Amazon Prime

Now that Jennifer Coolidge is having her absolute moment in Hollywood, it only seems right to go back to her roots and watch what we think is one of her greatest ever roles: as the evil stepmother in A Cinderella Story.

Also starring 00s legends Hilary Duff as Sam and Chad Michael Murray as Austin Ames - aka the modern day Cinderella and Prince Charming - A Cinderella Story follows the classic rags to riches story, this time set in LA. Sam is a waitress at a diner (run by Regina King, in case you needed added incentive to watch this classic rom-com) and has been messaging popular jock Austin without actually knowing who he is. The pair agree to meet at their school's masquerade ball, but Sam is forced to sneak away before the clock strikes midnight and before they find out each other's real identities.

Best line: 'What can I get here that has no sugar, no carbs and is fat free?' 'Water.'