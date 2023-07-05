Sex Education Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Since 2019, Sex Education has continuously exuded audience appeal. Its lovable cast, compelling storylines and ability to make taboo topics less so have made the comedy-drama a viewership success for Netflix. A mammoth 55 million viewers streamed the third season within a month of it landing on the streaming service, and 40 million were hooked on the debut series alone. So, with a new season of Sex Education on the way, what will the fourth instalment have in store?

Today, Netflix confirmed that season 4 will be the show's FINAL season * cue the tears * After a number of the show's leads announced this would be their final season playing their beloved characters - the ending felt inevitable. However, we still have a whole season left to binge. Here is everything you need to know about Sex Education season 4:

Netflix have finally confirmed that Sex Education will be returning to our screens on the 21st September. So, we've not got long to wait now! We were treated to season three in September 2021 - it's been an agonising two-year wait.

Is There A Sex Education Season 4 Trailer?

Yes, Netflix have finally released a trailer and it looks like we're back to regular scheduled programming at Moordale Secondary School!

Where Is Sex Education Set?

The series is primarily set at the fictional Moordale Secondary School, with scenes shot at the University of South Wales Caerleon Campus.

Despite filming taking place across the Wye Valley, Netflix producers intentionally weave in both British and American school experiences.

Gillian Anderson explained, 'There is a bit of both worlds, decidedly, in the series, and the aim and the hope is that Americans won’t notice.

For instance, the Brits may notice that they are throwing American footballs, whereas the Americans won’t notice that that might be strange for people speaking with British accents.'

Sex Education Season 4 Cast

Everything you need to know about who's leaving, staying and joining.

Simone Ashley

Leaving. The Bridgerton protagonist revealed on This Morning last April that her days as Olivia Hanan were over.

Simone previously told Grazia that she was excited for Bridgerton viewers to see a different side to her character, Kate Sharma, in the upcoming third series of the Regency era drama.

Simone Ashley Sex Education ©Netflix

Emma Mackey

Staying Speaking at the BAFTAs, the actress - who has played fan favourite Maeve Wiley since the beginning and won the 2023 Rising Star award - was quizzed about starring in the fifth season.

'Season five? I've just finished the fourth one last week!' she joked. 'No I don't think I'll be in season five. I've said goodbye to Maeve.'

Speaking before production of the upcoming series, Emma hinted that we would be seeing less of her.

'It feels very familiar! And it's a bit more sporadic because we have more characters. So there's… I'm not in it as consistently.

'But we're in the middle of filming now, and I'm excited to be back. And yeah, I'm intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!'

We will next see Emma star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the hotly-anticipated Barbie movie, which hits cinemas in July.

Emma Mackey Sex Education ©Getty

Ncuti Gatwa

Staying The actor confirmed the news earlier this month, paying tribute to his character Eric Effiong on Instagram. He wrote, 'Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.'

His portrayal earned him a BAFTA Television Award nomination last year. Speaking about how his character impacted viewers in a past interview, he said, 'I was at UK Black Pride and the amount of people who were coming up to me specifically about the relationship between Eric and his dad was constant.

'And I think it really touched people to see this portrayal of this Black man, this strong big Black man loving his gay son. It was quite beautiful, and it’s something that we don’t see often and I think that’s why it impacted people.'

Doctor Who fans are waiting on the edge of their seat as Ncuti will play the Doctor in the 14th season of the sci-fi programme.

Dan Levy

Joining. The Schitt's Creek actor will play cult author Thomas Molloy, who also happens to play Maeve's tutor at Wallace University - the college she has moved stateside to attend.

Dan announced the news on Twitter, alongside an image of him and Emma Mackey pulling straight-faced expressions at his desk.

'Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news,' he wrote.

Asa Butterfield

Staying. Let's be honest, Sex Education just wouldn't be the same without Otis Milburn. Not just owing to the fact he is the main character, but because there is a huge investment in his story.

In December, Asa voiced how proud he was of the show - after disappointing fans by confirming he does not star alongside Dan [ Levy ] .

'I didn't have any scenes with him, I was so disappointed. He plays one of the American university teachers and my character stays in Wales.

'When [ Sex Education ] first came out, it took us all by surprise I think. It’s quite a risky show in some ways and it was treading new ground and we didn’t expect it to have such a global appeal.'

Jodie-Turner Smith

Joining. The actress teased at the BAFTAs that fans could expect to see her in the forthcoming series and divulged that it was none other than Ncuti who planted the seed.

She said on the red carpet, 'You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education. First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he's my favourite character on the show.

'So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they're paying I’m doing [ it ] .'

Jodie-Turner Smith Sex Education ©Getty

Gillian Anderson

Staying. Yes, Otis' sex therapist mother Jean is returning. Phew.

The accoladed actress previously laughed as she admitted Sex Education exposed her to things she had never heard of.

Opening up on Vick Hope's podcast, she said, 'There were certainly some activities, particularly around gay sex that I’d never heard of before.

'I felt like even though my character obviously is very open, sometimes too open, incredibly liberal and sexually free and I feel like… there’s nothing that usually shocks me. But even in watching the show and even though I had read the episodes… I remember gasping a few times.

'There were moments where I thought, "can we say that? Really?" God bless Netflix.'

Thaddea Graham

Joining. Northern Irish actress Thaddea has previously starred in Doctor Who, Us and Wreck. It is not yet known what role she is playing in her new venture, but she has highly praised it.

'With Sex Education, there’s so much diversity and representation, and that show highlights so much that people don’t want to talk about.

'It’s a real honour to be part of and you’re aware that you’re hopefully doing something important,' she said.

Thaddea Graham Sex Education ©Getty

Patricia Allison

Leaving. Ola Nyman [ below right ] was one of the central characters, but her story will not continue into the fourth season.

Of her departure, Patricia said, 'I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so, so much… but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for season four.

'I'm so sorry to have to break that to you guys. But some other opportunities have come up. I've been doing it for three years, and I've genuinely loved it so much.'

Tanya Reynolds

Leaving. Tanya loved playing alien-obsessed Lily Iglehart [ below left ] but she has bowed out ahead of the fourth season.

'It's just the natural progression of these shows – when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen,' she said.

She added, 'I loved every minute of it and I loved Lily with my whole entire heart. Three seasons was just a really perfect amount for me.'

Aimee Lou Wood

Staying. Fans will breathe a sigh of relief when they find out Aimee is staying put. Her sexual assault storyline in particular was highly commended for the way it handled a sensitive topic.

The star - whose character is also called Aimee [ Gibbs ] - has discussed how the show improved her body image.

'I have suffered with body dysmorphia my whole life,' she recalled. 'I remember before the first sex scene, I thought, "Right, okay. I'll start eating salads every day", and I just didn't.

'That was such a turning point for me, making that decision to go, "Actually, I'm not going to alter how my body looks before this scene because this is how my body looks."'

Aimee Lou Wood Sex Education ©Getty

In other casting news, Rakhee Thakrar (Miss Sands) will not star in season four.

The additional returning cast members are: Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti), Mimi Keene (Ruby Matthews), George Robinson (Isaac Goodwin), Chinenye Ezeudu (Viv Odusanya), Dua Saleh (Cal Bowman), Alistair Petrie (Michael Groff) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen Groff).