The Best Movies Added To Disney Plus In 2023

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

As well as being the voice behind the iconic Disney princess Elsa from Frozen, Idina Menzel has been a staple on Broadway for years.

In this documentary, the star takes fans through her life from her first Tony Award right to her latest album via her divorce, struggles with fertility and relationship with religion. It's an intimate look at the Let It Go singer and whilst she may be a Disney princess, this Disney movie is one for the grown-ups.