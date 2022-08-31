Selling The OC: Everything You Need To Know About The British Estate Agent Polly Brindle

It feels like Selling The OC has only just hit Netflix and already we’re obsessed with the only Brit on Jason Oppenheim’s Southern Californian team: Polly Brindle. She’s already divided fans with many criticising her for demanding an apology from Kayla, while others are blinded by love for her accent and how the other relators can’t seem to understand her…

But what else is there to know about Selling The OC’s only Brit? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Polly Brindle…

Where is Polly Brindle from?

Polly is from Yorkshire and moved to America after being scouted to be a model when she was 15. She was born and lived in West Yorkshire, later moved to LA in 2011 and gained her US citizenship this year.

How old is Polly Brindle?

Polly is 36 and was born on April 1st, which makes her an Aries. According to her star sign, we can expect passion, motivation, and confidence from her through the Selling The OC season…

What did Polly Brindle do before Selling The OC?

Polly worked in fashion for over 20 years with brands including Lancôme, Dior and Aston Martin after being scouted. She regularly flew between Milan, Paris, London and Barcelona, where she started to gain an appreciation for property and architecture before venturing into property.

Does Polly Brindle have a boyfriend?

Polly is currently single and details her divorce from her ex-boyfriend during this season of Selling The OC. According to Polly, she caught her former partner cheating with sex workers. Although they moved to the US together, Polly decided to stay in the country after they split for her career and started a number of projects (including running restaurants and managing an architecture firm) while she was navigating the break up.

When did Polly Brindle become an estate agent?

Polly realised she wanted to become a realtor during the pandemic and was actually one of the first Selling The OC agents to be chosen by Jason Oppenheim. The former model was still studying for her real estate license when she was offered a position by the Oppenheim group and became fully qualified in June—five months before filming for the show began.

What’s Polly Brindle’s net worth?