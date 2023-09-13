Selling The OC: Alex Hall Reveals She ‘Upgraded’ Her Friendship With Tyler Stanaland

The second season of Selling The OC has been giving fans plenty to discuss, including what appears to be a blossoming romance between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland.

'I feel like Alex Hall and Tyler are endgame, not gonna lie,' tweeted one invested fan, while another urged, 'Can Tyler and Alex Hall just stop pretending they don’t have a thing for each other?!'

What is the deal between the two co-stars? Are they lovebirds or are they keeping their relationship strictly platonic? Luckily, we have all the answers.

What happened between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland in Selling The OC?

The O Group agents have always maintained that they are just friends, but their steamy hot tub kiss at the end of the season finale begged to differ.

Their chemistry was blindingly obvious to Netflix viewers throughout the latest instalment, with one commenting, 'Everyone is going to act like Alex Hall and Tyler weren't matching the entire season?'

The kiss came amid Tyler's ongoing divorce from actress Brittany Snow, which has saw Alex be his pillar of support.

Are Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland together?

The reality stars have opened up about the state of their relationship to US outlets, but remained coy about what's next.

Speaking to People, Alex confessed, 'Yes, we did make an upgrade [to our friendship]. We made an upgrade.'

Meanwhile, Tyler suggested that there is still a question mark over where they actually stand with one another. He told Us Weekly, 'I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things. It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.'

Alex reiterated that they are trying to 'navigate' life after taking things to the next level. She said, 'You see throughout season two the dynamic of our friendship, and it’s easy and it’s comfortable because there it is, just that. It’s a friendship. There are no strings attached and I think adding that other element is scary. Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it.'

Tyler admitted that it was both a 'blessing and curse' to explore a relationship that begins as friendship. 'There's a lot more at stake,' he said.

No, but it was revealed at the beginning of season two that they shared a 'drunken kiss' in the office.

Polly - a fellow agent at the Oppenheim Group - opened up about the smooch on Nicole Lapin's Money Rehab podcast last week and shut down co-star Kayla Cardona's claims that it was more than a kiss.

Calling out Kayla for making advances on Tyler whilst he was still married, Polly said, 'I just need to clear this up. Tyler is divorced. In season one – which we filmed a year and a half ago – he was married, and he is no longer married. In season one, there was one person in the office who made multiple unwanted attempts to hook up with him - that was Kayla.'

She continued, 'Fast forward a year and a half later, the guy is single and me and him share a drunken kiss. Kayla seems to think that's exactly the same thing as what she did a year and a half before. And for me, I'm like, "Hmm, it was a year and a half ago, dude was married and you made multiple unwanted advances on him." Fast forward to now, the dude is single, it was a very much team effort. It wasn't a secret. She tried to make it into this big thing and it's not the same.'

Polly has given Alex and Tyler's kiss the seal of approval, telling US Weekly, 'I was like, "Come on, guys, this is going to happen." You can feel it building up. It’s kind of like the Ross and the Rachel [from Friends] of the office I was all for it!'

Tyler was previously married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow. They tied the knot on 14 September 2020 but announced they were separating in September 2022 after two years of marriage.

Brittany took to Instagram to share the news with her 3.1 million followers, captioning a black-and-white image, 'After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.'

In January 2023, Brittany officially filed for divorce, allegedly citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

A source claimed to Page Six that Selling The OC was a driving force in their separation. They said, 'Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show. That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.'

Whilst a second echoed, 'The show basically destroyed their marriage. Brittany was not happy with what she saw.'

How old is Alex Hall?

There are varying reports suggesting that Alex is between the age of 33-35. After having a deep dive through her Instagram, she has not shared any posts from birthday shindigs over the years, however, she is thought to celebrate her big day on 10 June.

Who is Alex Hall’s ex-husband?

Alex was previously married to California-based attorney Neil Flores for seven years, before filing for divorce in November 2015. Little is known about what spurred their split.

They share two children, a daughter Giovanni and a son Jacob.

How old is Tyler Stanaland?

Tyler was born on 19 July 1989, making him 34 years old.