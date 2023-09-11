Selling The OC: Everything You Need To Know About Tyler Stanaland And Brittany Snow’s Divorce

**

Selling The OC is back and the tea is piping hot! Tyler Stanaland, a core cast member on Netflix's Selling Sunsetspinoff, has opened up about his divorce from Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snowduring the new season. Their high-profile divorce is the talk of the Oppenheim Group, and there is an unexpected romance rumour floating around with a fellow agent.

Stanaland and Snow were engaged in 2019 and said "I do" in March 2020. However, shortly after the first season of Selling the OC premiered in August 2022, the couple announced that they had decided to divorce in September of that year.

In season 2 of the Netflix series, Stanaland opens up about processing their divorce, while also forming a controversial close relationship with his friend and co-worker, Alex Hall. So, why did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow get divorced? Was Alex Hall the reason for their split? Here's everything we know so far.

Why did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow get divorced?

Tyler and Brittany tied the knot on 14 September 2020. However, they announced their separation in September 2022 after almost exactly two years of marriage. Brittany shared a statement on Instagram announcing their split alongside a black-and-white image. She wrote,' 'After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.'

She added, 'We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.'

Brittany officially filed for divorce from Tyler in January 2023, three months after they separated in September 2022. In her court documents Brittany reportedly cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for her and Tyler’s split.

However, there is a slot of speculation surrounding the actual reason for their divorce. Tyler became a main character in during Season 1 of the reality show due to his flirty behaviour with several of his co-stars including Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, and Kayla Cardone, who tried to kiss him at a party while he was still married to Brittany.

A source claimed to Page Six in September 2022 that Selling The OC was the main reason for Tyler and Brittany’s split. 'Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show,' the insider alleged. 'That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.' A second source claimed, 'The show basically destroyed their marriage. Brittany was not happy with what she saw.'

A source also told Us Weekly in September 2022 after Tyler and Brittany’s separation that allegedly the couple already 'had issues' before their breakup. They claimed, 'It was known that they had issues prior — to the extent, no one knows,' the insider said, noting that the Selling the OC cast 'was pretty in the dark about their personal life' but the breakup 'wasn’t a complete surprise.' The insider continued, 'They were aware of some issues, it’s just that there’s more to the story than they know.'

In an interview with Bustle in May 2023, Brittany hinted that she was 'blindsided' by her divorce from Tyler. 'In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced,' she said. 'In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down.' She continued, 'I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different. A couple days later my grandmother also passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested.'

So, are Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall in a relationship?

Dedicated Selling the OC fans will know that Alex and Tyler go way back—like all the way to high school—so their relationship already has tons of history. However, they very clearly grow closer this season.

In an interview on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast in 2022, Tyler denied there was any romantic relationship between him and Hall while he was married to Brittany, despite their displays of affection on the show. 'We’re all really tight friends,' he said. 'There’s a respect; no lines will ever be crossed. Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there.' He continued, 'It’s just a funny thing to do, and we’re a very tactile, touchy-feely group. It’s nothing sexual.'

However, during this season of Selling The OC the co-workers relationship develops and the Oppenheim office speculates about their budding relationship. Despite denying a romance the whole season - the pair end up sharing a steamy kiss in the hot tub during the season finale.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Stanaland says, 'There was a lot of build-up. We were spending a lot of time together, and our friendship was also evolving. We had had a couple conversations before that of just like, "Is there something here? Is there not?" And ultimately, we decided to put a pin in it and just be friends.'

He also opened up about the romantic hot tub moment. 'At the party, for whatever reason, after 14 hours in the jacuzzi, it just kind of all started pouring out of me,' Stanaland says. 'I don't really know why that night other than it just felt like the right time, right place.'

Tyler also recently revealed that the pair were 'still navigating' the aftereffects of the kiss. 'I think we’re still navigating our friendship,' he told US Weekly. 'We remain really close friends, and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.'