Meet Selling Sunset’s New Agents Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi

Selling Sunset is back for its SIXTH season – how time flies! – and it has been reported that two new agents are joining the Oppenheim ranks. Say hello to Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi! Nicole is an 'OG' Oppenheim Group agent, while Bre is new but has a lot of connections within the celebrity world.

This news comes after two original stars of the show were confirmed to have quit the O Group. Christine Quinn and Maya Vander will be stepping away from the Oppenheim Group and of course fans are devastated.

While Christine has left the Oppenheim Group, she has mentioned the potential filming of some scenes. In May, while talking to Us Weekly, Christine said, 'I love the show. The show is, like, my No. 1 [ and ] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.' Let's wait and see – could there be a spin-off show in the works? Meanwhile Maya will definitely not be on the show as she is focusing on her own brokerage in Miami called 'The Maya Vander Group'.

Returning cast members include Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather-Rae Young, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Emma Hernan. And of course the big bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim. It is still unclear if Vanessa Villela will be returning for another season.

Now that everyone's favourite villain Christine might not be returning, will one of the new agents fill her shoes? Only time will tell.

Who is Nicole Young?

Nicole is already a long-time member of the Oppenheim Group and is finally going to be joining her co-workers on screen. She is considered an 'OG' of the Oppenheim Group and is reportedly the company's top earner.

Nicole was actually originally supposed to appear in the first season of the show but was hesitant on sharing her life with the world and admits she got 'cold feet'. She told People, 'Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming.'

She added: 'I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business – which I’m very protective of – to the entire world ... I’ve grown personally and professionally a lot. At the end of the day, it’s an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment.'

According to the company's website, Young is 'always a loyal and fierce advocate of her clients’ best interests' and 'has an extraordinary ability to negotiate and come up with creative solutions in order to execute any deal'.

Where is Nicole Young from?

According to her Oppenheim Group bio, she was born and raised in Minneapolis, US. She later went to college at Baylor University in Texas and moved to Los Angeles in 2007 after she graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing and public relations.

Is Nicole Young Married?

Yes, she married her husband, Brandon Young, in 2017. Recently, the couple shared a sweet ode to their marriage when celebrating their five-year anniversary on Instagram. The Instagram caption reads, '5 years!! Happy anniversary my love. Time flies when you marry your best friend. 4.22.17 was the best day of my life, not because our epic wedding was the best party we’ve ever thrown, but because it was the day I became your wife and the day we became a family. I am so proud to call you my husband and so grateful to have you by my side through thick and thin.'

Have we already seen Nicole Young on Selling Sunset?

Yes, eagle-eyed Selling Sunset fans will remember that Nicole was at Mary and Romain's wedding during the season two finale. Rather than sitting in the audience, she was actually the ceremony's officiant with the agent cracking some seriously funny one-liners, like referring to the couple as 'a walking Calvin Klein ad.' She was also recently a guest at Heather and Tarek El Moussa's wedding. So, we can already assume she will have a close friendship with Mary and Heather going into the show.

Does Nicole Young have Instagram?

Yes, to keep up with the new agent and all the Selling Sunset behind the scenes snaps follow her @itsnicoleyoung

Who is Bre Tiesi?

Bre is new to the show and the Oppenheim Group - so is a brand-new face to the other agents. Will she stir up trouble or be BFFs with the other ladies? Bre is a model but also has real estate experience. A statement released by Netflix describes Bre as a 'key player in the entertainment industry'. The statement adds, 'Her sharp understanding of Los Angeles's various components—from business to branding, Hollywood to homes—has allowed her to soar to stardom.'

She told People, 'I wanted to transition out of modelling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it [ real estate ] more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modelling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. It's time to be a big girl!'

Does Bre Tiesi have a child with Nick Cannon?

Yes, Bre has a five-week-old son, Legendary Love, who she shares with US TV presenter Nick Cannon. Bre told E! News' Daily Pop, per Us Weekly, that she and Nick have a 'beautiful relationship' where 'everything is so supportive and positive.' Bre also said that they’ve dated on and off for 10 years. And it's not clear if they're currently together.

Speaking to People about her son Bre said, 'I'm not going to necessarily hide [ Legendary ] from anything. It is what it is between his dad and I. He's still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while.'

How old is Bre Tiesi?

Bre was born on 4th May 1991 and is 31 years old.

Where is Bre Tiesi from?

Bre is originally from Los Angeles, California, USA. Whilst modelling is a career she has done for years, she has also been in real estate for a few years under the name 'Breana Moran.'

Does Bre Tiesi have Instagram?