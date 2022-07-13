The Married At First Sight UK Reunion Is Coming

More Married At First Sight UK? Yes please. Last year the dating show followed 16 singletons who made the daring move to get married to a complete stranger. We saw them go through tears, tantrums and even watched true love blossom. Now E4 is picking up with the cast a year after the cameras stopped rolling.

This special episode Married At First Sight: One Year On, will catch up with a few fan favourites from the 2021 alumni as we discover the impact of the show, and where they are now in their lives since the experiment ended. After the show wrapped last year Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling announced their exciting baby news, and Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson are still going strong. However, not everyone ended up happily together, so the reunion is sure to bring some drama.

The returning names for the reunion special include Amy Christophers, Morag Crichton, Nikita Jasmine, Megan Wolfe, Bob Voysey, along with couples Tayah and Adam and Matt and Daniel. As they come together a year on, we will see them fondly reminisce on the good and the bad moments, relive the drama and reveal the knowledge they've gained since the show ended.

In the reunion episode there will also be an exclusive first look at the brand new series of Married At First Sight UK 2022. So, if you want a sneak peak into the upcoming series and the batch of new singletons - tune in!

The Sun previously revealed the upcoming series of Married At First Sight UK was thrown into chaos after bosses introduced a shocking new twist. In a first for the UK version of the show, two 'intruder' couples will gatecrash the series halfway through, sending shockwaves through the experiment. Fans of Married at First Sight Australia will be familiar with this drama-filled twist, as that version is known for bringing in new couples later in the series to spice things up. It will also include two LGBTQ+ couples after welcoming the first gay couple, Matt and Daniel.

Whilst E4 haven't announced an official air date for the reunion, the original 2021 series started on 30 August. So, the reunion should also air within that same week this year to celebrate the one year anniversary. Not long now!