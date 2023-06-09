Married At First Sight UK 2023: Everything You Need To Know

Wedding bells are ringing again! Following last year's very successful Married At First Sight UK series, 16 new singletons are all set to meet for the very first time at the altar.

Last year, viewers fell in love with couples like Chanita Stephenson and Jordan Emmett-Connelly (before our hearts were brutally broken along with Chanita's) and Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson. But when will we get to meet this series' contestants?

Good news! They'll be appearing on our screens by the end of the month, so start cancelling plans now.

As per usual, the marriages will not be legal, but a lifelong commitment to each other at a glamorous ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The couples will then be put to test after their luxurious honeymoon by moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

From weekly dinner parties to recurring commitment ceremonies, their relationships will be put under intense pressure and we'll be able to witness it all go down from the comfort of our sofas. Plus, this year will also be the longest ever series with 36 episodes, so get ready for drama!

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Married At First Sight UK.

When is MAFSUK 2023 set to air?

The commitment ceremonies officially kick off on 18 September at 9pm, marking the first episode of MAFSUK 2023.

Where is MAFSUK 2023 available to watch?

If you're watching live then tune into E4, but if you've got plans that evening (can we come?) all episodes will be available to catch up on All4.

Is there are trailer for MAFSUK 2023?

There's nothing official yet, but MAFSUK Instagram account has released plenty of teaser videos including this one:

Who are the cast of MAFSUK 2023?

The line-up of this year's series of MAFSUK is a corker, from the show's first ever transgender contestant Ella to professional tennis coach Arthur.

We've already started trying to work out who's going to be paired with who...

Who are the dating experts on MAFSUK 2023?

Don't worry, Mel Schilling, Paul C Bronson and Charlene Douglas will be returning returning as Married At First Sight UK's resident relationship experts, helping the couples navigate their happily ever after.

How often is MAFSUK on?