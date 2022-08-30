Married At First Sight UK Is Back – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Reality TV fans rejoice... Married At First Sight UK is back! Yep, even more strangers are going to be walking down the aisle, causing mayhem at rowdy dinner parties and living together in the UK. Now Love Island is over we are more than ready for the MAFS return.

Last night we were introduced to the brand new cast of singletons and we certainly have some characters - Whitney and Thomas come to mind! Relationship experts/matchmakers Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are also back to play Cupid. E4 has also revealed some spoilers about the new series including that it will be the longest ever series of the show. How exciting!

The Sun previously revealed the upcoming series of Married At First Sight UK was thrown into chaos after bosses introduced a shocking new twist. In a first for the UK version of the show, two 'intruder' couples will gatecrash the series halfway through, sending shockwaves through the experiment. Fans of Married at First Sight Australia will be familiar with this drama-filled twist, as that version is known for bringing in new couples later in the series to spice things up.

This series we could see more happy couples like Adam and Tayah or Dan and Matt. (Or more dramatic mismatched couples like Morag and Luke, or Ant and Nikita - but we won't dwell on that.)

Adam and Tayah - who are now engaged and expecting a baby - said: 'What can we say other than thank you to Mel, Paul and Charlene for helping us find each other. We don’t know how they did it, but we’re so grateful that they did. The MAFS experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity and not a day goes by where we aren’t thankful for what we have gained from the process and the life-long friends we have made along the way. We’ve now settled in Doncaster and are living our happily-ever-after with our dog, River!'

Dan and Matt said: 'It was such an amazing experience to appear on the latest series of MAFS UK and to be representing the LGBTQ+ community on a dating show with this sort of impact. We went in not knowing what to expect from the process, other than we’d be marrying a stranger. The experts truly worked their magic. We fell in love thanks to the process and are still together now, happier than ever before. We would heartily encourage anyone who is single and willing to take on something life-changing to apply for MAFS UK – it’s worth all the drama!'

How much do the Married At First Sight contestants get paid?

E4 have not confirmed how much the couples get paid, or if they get paid at all.However, Jess Power from series six of the Australian version of the show did reveal all. She told Metro, 'You’re living off like 150 bucks a day.’ This works out to be around £84 per day.

The experiment lasts around eight weeks, that means contestants on the show could end up banking close to $8,500 (around £4,760) for tying the knot on TV and lasting it out until the final commitment ceremony.

However, Jess explained that you aren’t allowed to work your day job while on the show, or in the months following it. Jess told Metro, ‘We didn’t earn a lot of money doing the show at all. And you also can’t work until the show finishes airing, and you’ve done all your publicity and that’s like a month.' Jess said that the cast ‘lost a lot of money being there’.

Is There A Cash Prize For Staying Married?

Unlike dating shows like Love Island where the winners take home a £50,000 cash prize, there is no winners prize in this show. The reward is priceless - it's the gift of love. We think that's better than any cash prize!

What channel is Married At First Sight On?

Married at First Sight is only aired on E4!

Are The Married At First Sight UK's Wedding's Real?

Unlike the US version, the UK ‘weddings’ aren’t actually legally binding as the couples don’t sign a marriage license. In the show’s online synopsis Channel 4 says, ‘Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.’

Is Married At First Sight UK On Every Night?

No, Married at First Sight UK 2022 is not on every day, but it is on four times a week from Monday to Thursday. This means there will be no episodes on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. There are 30 episodes in total, which means the final episode will be around Tuesday 18th October.

When is Married At First Sight UK 2022 On?