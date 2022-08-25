Meet Married At First Sight UK’s Whitney Hughes

Married At First Sight UK returns next week! That means 16 singletons are gearing up to find love and meet for the very first time at the altar. Mel Schilling, Paul C Bronson and Charlene Douglas are also returning as relationship experts to help the couples to try and find a happily ever after.

It looks like we are in for an explosive season, as the experts revealed these episodes are packing 'more drama' than ever before. ‘There was a point halfway through the series that I was heavily, heavily disgruntled and I walk off,' relationship guru Paul told Grazia. An explosive season demands a dramatic cast — and stand-out Whitney Hughes is lined up to be one of the series's stars! Here is everything you need to know about the new season's one to watch:

Who is Whitney Hughes?

Whitney is a legal PA from St Albans. Fun, confident and sexy - Whitney isn’t short of male attention. But in order for her to settle down and commit, a man has got to tick all of her boxes (which has never happened before).

How old is Whitney Hughes?

Whitney is 31.

What happened to Whitney's mum?

Sadly, Whitney lost her mother in a tragic car crash in October 2019. Since then she's had a tough couple of years. Producers said, 'Her mum was her best friend, and though she had a strict upbringing, she’s proud it made her the strong and independent woman she now is.' After the accident began campaigning for enhanced road safety in Hertfordshire, and her 'Make Redbourn Road Safe' petition on Change.org has since gained more than 5,800 signatures as of July 2022.

Why has Whitney Hughes joined Married at First Sight UK?

Although she has dated lots of men on a superficial level, she’s never found anyone good enough to bring home to her family. She has such high expectations for her potential partner and worries she’ll never actually let anyone in. Now her biggest fear is ending up 50 and single, alone with her dogs! Finally, she feels ready to give someone a chance, and thinks that putting the responsibility of finding her partner into the experts’ hands might be her only solution.

Does Whitney Hughes have Instagram?

Yes! Follow her on @itswhitneyelizabeth for an insight into filming the show and some glamorous snaps.

When does Married At First Sight UK 2022 start?