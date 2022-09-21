Who Is Made In Chelsea’s Julius Cowdry?

by Aimee Jakes |

The cast turnover in Made in Chelsea is higher than a UK heatwave right now but one of the longer serving Chelsea-ites is Julian Cowdrey, who was introduced in 2016 as the childhood friend of the actual longest serving cast member (minus Ollie Locke, but he's left again), Olivia Bentley. He left to pursue his music career after a couple of series (more on that later) but has been a permanent fixture on the show since 2020.

How old is Julius?

He's 29 - one year off the big 3-0.

When is his birthday?

Julius was born on the 20th January 1993, making him an Aquarius.

What school did he go to?

Tonbridge School in Kent, which is a ‘leading boarding school for boys’, apparently.

How come Julius is on Made In Chelsea? What do his family do? Cowdrey sounds familiar...

Julius comes from a cricketing background where is dad Chris Cowdrey and grandfather Colin Cowdrey both captained the England team during their very successful sporting careers. Julius also followed in his family’s footsteps and played for Sevenoaks cricket club.

Does Julius Cowdrey have a twin?

Yep, Julius' twin Fabian also played for Kent County Cricket Club for five years.

Can we listen to Julius' music?

Oh, you heard about that, did you? Well, the back story is that he was into music from a young age and started writing songs at 16 and to tell you the truth, he is pretty talented. He has gigged at many swanky venues including The Troubadour in London and Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood. Casual.

He currently has two singles which might be nice to have in the background as you send a few emails and learn a new shortcut in Excel.

One is called 7 Roads (I See you) which is enchantingly moody and we strongly recommend listening to it whilst on the number 53 bus on the way home from a shit date.

The other single, which was released in March, is called Everyday and is a little more of a drinking-a-mojito-whilst-shimmying-on-your-lilo-in-Marrakech kinda vibe.

Julius covering Harry Style’s Sign Of The Times will legitimately make the hairs on your arm stand on end and it’s great to listen to as you iron your extra ruffle-y shirt from Zara on a Sunday evening. Julius caters for every occasion.

Julius Cowdrey The Voice

ICYMI, Julius made an appearance on The Voice in 2020 singing his own song, Take Me Home, in the blind audition round - but no one turned around for him. Boo.

Who’s his girlfriend?

Like everyone on Made in Chelsea, Julius has had his fair share of incestuous relationships within the cast and has been linked to Liv, Verity Bowditch and short-term MIC starlet Ella Willis from his first time round on the show. He's currently dating Instagram model and chef Georgia May Salamat.

Julius Cowdrey Jobs

As well as being a reality TV personality and bona fide pop sensation, Julius also launched a new life coaching business with his twin brother in April 2022, called Julius and Fabian Cowdrey Coaches (catchy, hey?). The bio reads they want to 'inspire 1M people' but so far they only have 1,433 followers. Allow them to inspire you at @cowdreycoaches.

Julius Cowdrey Instagram

You can follow Made In Chelsea’s Julius at @jlcowdrey. You're welcome.

